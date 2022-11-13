‘You will win if…’ Message from ex-captain Imran Khan to Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup final





Archive image of Imran Khan© AFP

In what has been the roller coaster of a round of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Pakistan find themselves facing England in the final of the tournament. Losses to India and Zimbabwe had virtually eliminated Pakistan from the tournament. A dramatic turn of events saw them advance to the final where they beat New Zealand. Ahead of the summit clash, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, who led his troops to ODI World Cup triumph in 1992, has a message for Babar Azam & Co.

The Pakistan team’s run-in in the T20 World Cup saw stunning similarities between the current campaign and Pakistan’s in the 1992 ODI World Cup. All of Pakistan hopes Babar will achieve what Imran did. And now the iconic captain himself has given Babar’s men an important message.

In a tweet on Sunday, before the match started, Imran said: “My message to the Pak cricket team today is the same as I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final First: Enjoy the day as you rarely play in a World Cup final and don’t let yourself be intimidated Second: You will win if you are willing to take risks and can take advantage of your opponents mistakes This means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success.”

It means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 13, 2022

Even the current Pakistan captain was asked about repeating the achievements of the 1992 campaign. Babar said it was a dream come true for him to have reached the final after a poor start.

Promoted

“Yes. I believe we couldn’t start well but we came back with great momentum. In the previous games 3-4, the Pakistani team played very well individually and as a team. We worked very hard for it. It’s like a dream come true to reach the final,” he said.

Pakistan has already been crowned T20 world champion once (in 2009). They would look to repeat the feat in Melbourne on Sunday.

Topics discussed in this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/t20-world-cup-2022/you-will-win-if-ex-captain-imran-khans-message-to-pakistan-ahead-of-t20-world-cup-final-3515794 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos