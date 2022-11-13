E. Jean Carroll will sue Trump again for Truth Social Post





Writer E. Jean Carroll has announced plans to file another defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for his lengthy post attacking him on Truth Social, where he called his rape allegations a “hoax and a lie “.

Trump’s post on his social media platform replicates the 406-word statement from his political action committee Save America, which he released last month on the same day a federal judge handed him another defeat in a pre-trial motion.

“I don’t know this woman, I have no idea who she is, other than she looks like she took a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand on a line of reception at a celebrity charity event. She completely made up a story that I met her at the gates of this crowded NYC department store and within minutes ‘passed her out’,” wrote Trump.

By “passed out,” the former president is referring to allegations that he sexually assaulted Carroll in the locker room of a Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s. Trump ridiculed the claim, referring to Carroll as “Mrs. Bergdorf Goodman He also repeated the denial using the same language that sparked Carroll’s original lawsuit in 2019.

“This woman is not my type!” Trump wrote, following up his lengthy statement with Carroll’s photo.

On Thursday, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan briefed U.S. Senior District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Trump’s comments in a brief letter outlining their upcoming trial.

“Plaintiff E. Jean Carroll also intends to file a separate action against Defendant Donald J. Trump on November 24, 2022, raising a claim for assault under the Adult Survivors Act and a new claim for defamation relating to an October 12 statement that defendant makes about plaintiff,” the attorney wrote, linking to the Truth Social post in a footnote.

Signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) in May, the Adult Survivors Act removes what would have been the ban on Carroll from directly responding to her rape allegations. His litigation has previously focused on Trump’s denials, rather than his alleged sexual assault.

Beginning Nov. 24, his attorneys said, Carroll would pursue civil actions in both cases.

In addition to attacking Carroll in his statement, Trump also hit out at his attorney, whom he called a “political operative,” and the presiding judge.

“This ruling comes from the judge who was just overruled in my same case,” Trump wrote, calling the court system a “broken disgrace.”

The former president released his statement the same day to Judge Kaplan, who issued a decision refusing to stay the case and exposing the litigation strategy of Trump’s lawyers.

As this Court has already observed, Mr. Trump has argued this case since it began in 2019 with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it, Kaplan wrote near the start of his Oct. 12 opinion.

Shortly before that decision, Trump had won a partial victory in the appeals court. The Second Circuit found that Trump, when president, qualified as a government “employee” under the Westfall Act, potentially shielding him from civil suit. A split three-judge panel certified a question to the DC Court of Appeals on whether Trump made his employment denials. The answer to this question could be key in deciding who will be the defendant for the defamation claims: Trump or the US government.

The DC Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments on the unresolved issue for Jan. 10, 2023, which Carroll’s attorneys say could disrupt the trial schedule.

“In light of the DC Court of Appeals scheduling order and to ensure the efficiency of these proceedings, we respectfully request a conference to discuss the trial date in this matter,” the attorney wrote. of Carroll, adding that Trump “consented to this request.”

For now, the trial is scheduled for February 6, 2023.

Read the letter here.

