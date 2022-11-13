Imran Khan reiterates epic 1992 WC pep talk in message to Pakistan ahead of final | locust





Pakistani cricket has a long history of bouncing back in the biggest tournaments. After losing to India and Zimbabwe in their first two matches at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan are now contesting the final of the showpiece tournament. Babar Azam and Co, did a terrific job to record four consecutive wins before rushing to the final against England. The 2009 world champions are now seeking glory for the second time in T20I cricket history.

Babar Azam and Co. have brought back memories of winning the 1992 ODI World Cup under skipper Imran Khan, where Pakistan coincidentally beat England in the final. As his country is about to repeat history, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan has sent his best wishes to the Pakistani team ahead of the big game. Imran advised them to enjoy the final and play with an attacking mindset while taking advantage of opponents’ mistakes.

“My message to the Pak cricket team today is the same as I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. in a World Cup final and don’t be intimidated,” Imran wrote. on Twitter.

It means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 13, 2022

“Second: You will win if you are willing to take risks and take advantage of your opponents’ mistakes. This means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success,” added the former Pakistani skipper.

Meanwhile, England, who won the T20 World Cup once in 2010, are also looking to add a second world championship title to their cabinet. Ahead of the final match, England captain Jos Buttler underlined the importance of this World Cup win, if it happens.

“It would have huge significance. We have to go through a very tough game first, but it would complete the turnaround in English cricket at white ball,” Buttler told Sky Sports on the eve of the final.

The current England captain recalled England’s disappointing performance at the 2015 World Cup where they lost to Bangladesh in the group stage.

“As captain, I’m reaping the rewards of everything that has come before to get us to this point. If it were to pay off and we had both trophies at the same time, it’s something that would have seemed almost impossible. to leave Adelaide after this Bangladesh game.”

