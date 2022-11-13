Narendra Modi’s government strives to empower Muslims in Pasmanda: UP deputy chief minister





Ahead of the Rampur Sadar assembly’s indirect vote on December 5, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak said on Saturday that while the Narendra Modi government was trying to empower Muslims in Pasmanda through its ploys, other political parties used the community only to vote. The seat of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh, which has a large Muslim population, fell vacant after Samajwadi (SP) party leader Azam Khan was disqualified as an MP following his conviction and his three-year prison sentence in a hate speech case. “Since independence the respect you should have had as brothers of this nation got entangled in the counting of votes which meant you couldn’t get the respect and no one ever cared about it. your honor,” Pathak told a recipient conference. belonging to the Muslim community of Pasmanda. Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, State Minister Baldev Aulak and Danish Minority Welfare Minister Azad Ansari were among those present at the program organized by the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh minority cell at Gandhi Stadium of Rampur. “Prime Minister Modi is the one who said that in Muslim society, Dalit Muslims, backwards, destitute, brothers and sisters, their standard of living must be uplifted,” Pathak said, adding that Modi decided that he will work to improve their standard of living. Khan, a veteran PS leader, had won the 2022 assembly elections from the assembly seat while incarcerated in Sitapur prison for the 10th time. He then relinquished the parliamentary seat of Rampur, which he won in 2019. “Some people have driven a wedge between Hindus and Muslims to get your votes. There is not a single decision by Modi ji and the BJP in which the brothers and sisters of the Pasmanda community were not included. Narendra Modi did the job of giving benefits to you in every program,” Pathak said. However, opposition parties be it Congress, SP, Bahujan Samaj party or any other party all spoke on communal lines and took votes but did nothing for rights and rights of the community, Pathak said. In an apparent reference to Khan, former Union minister Naqvi said there was no place for pride in politics. The condition of those who are proud of power is in front of everyone, he said. Pathak said that “today I came to tell you that Prime Minister Modi has opened the doors of the BJP (Pasmanda Muslims) to you, you are welcome, so far you have done a lot of work.” “Bade mian said you filled his hookah… you served those people who sucked your blood. I want to tell my brothers from the Qureshi community, Ansari, Dhobi, Chidimar, Manihar, now tell Bade mian that now Muslim brothers from the Pasmanda community will no longer fill your hookah,” he said in an apparent reference to Khan. (With PTI inputs)

