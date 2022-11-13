Mahfud MD Optimistic Papuan welfare to improve after inauguration of new autonomous provinces





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Security Minister Mahfud MD is optimistic that the security and well-being of Papuans continues to improve after the inauguration of the new Southern Autonomous Provinces Papuathe Papua Highlands and Central Papua on Friday. Three interim governors were officially sworn in to begin their work in the new provinces at an inauguration ceremony held at the Ministry of Interior building in central Jakarta. “Congratulations to the top Papuan personalities who were sworn in today as the Acting Governor of Papua Province Pegunungan, Papua Province Tengah and Papua Province Selatan,” Mahfoud MD tweeted on his Twitter account. The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs tweeted his congratulatory messages to Apolo Safanpo, Acting Governor of Papua New Guinea; Nikolaus Kondomo, Acting Presidential Governor of Papua; and Ribka Haluk, acting governor of Central Papua, on the sidelines of his participation in the ASEAN leaders’ summit in Cambodia on Friday. Interior Minister Muhammad Tito Karnavian inaugurated the three interim governors on behalf of President Joko Widodo in the hope that they will do their utmost to perform well. The inauguration of the three new autonomous provinces brought the number of Indonesian provinces on the island of New Guinea to five. Two other Indonesian provinces – Papua and West Papua – existed earlier in the western part of the island. These Indonesian provinces share land and sea borders with Papua New Guinea. The inauguration ceremony, which took place at the Interior Ministry building in central Jakarta, was marked by the beating of Tifa drums being beaten by Karnavian and his deputy, John Wemp Wetipo, and two government officials. “This Friday, November 11, 2022, on behalf of the President of Indonesia, as Minister of Interior, I inaugurate the Province of South Papua based on Law No. 14 of 2022, the Province of Central Papua on the based on Act No. 15 of 2022, and Papua Province of Pegunungan based on Act No. 16 of 2022,” Karnavian remarked. Following the promulgation of the three laws by the House of Representatives (DPR) on June 30, 2022, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) validated these three new autonomous provinces on July 25, 2022. The laws state that President Jokowi must appoint interim governors within six months of the enactment of the laws. They will remain in power until regional elections are held to elect the final couples of governor and deputy governor. Shortly after their inauguration, the acting governors would begin their administrative work. The laws also require them to facilitate the formation of the Assembly of the People of Papua (MRP) and the Council of People’s Representatives of Papua (DPRP). The laws also task them with facilitating the calling of regional elections to elect the final governor and deputy governor pairs as well as managing the budgets of their respective provinces. Interior Minister Tito Karnavian said the three new provinces of Papua would have positive impacts on people’s lives, as shown by the previous experience of regional division to create the province of West Papua. West Papua has witnessed rapid development in terms of bureaucracy, licensing, public services and dealing with other administrative matters, he added. BETWEEN Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News



