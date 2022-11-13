PM Modi arrives at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad





Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Begumpet airport from Visakhapatnam on Saturday. State Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, TRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP leaders received the Prime Minister. PM Modi will address a sabha near Begumpet airport. Enhanced security has been deployed by SPG to the grounds and thorough checks are ongoing while allowing the public, workers and management to enter the grounds. It is said that PM Modi will address the sabha for about 20 minutes and head towards Ramagundam. He is likely to address a massive public meeting in Ramagundam after dedicating RFCL to the nation. BJP leader Dr Laxman presented PM Modi with a book on the occasion. The other leaders also congratulated the prime minister on the occasion. Earlier today, Visakhapatnam is one of the ancient cities with a rich maritime and trading history. While the focus is on creating advanced infrastructure, the vision is also on inclusive growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Saturday. Addressing a massive public gathering at the grounds of Andhra University College of Engineering in Visakhapatnam, where more than 3,000 people arrived to witness the event, the Prime Minister said that although some countries are suffering from the economic crisis, India continues to grow. After initiating and laying development projects worth around Rs 15,200 crore in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister dedicated two of the projects to the nation. “The Center is committed to the development of the country through development programs and works,” the Prime Minister stressed. A modal transport system is the way of life in every city and Visakhapatnam is also moving towards it, the prime minister said. “The people of PA are special because they are friendly and talented. Be it education or business, medical profession or technology, the people of Andhra Pradesh have left their mark in various fields in which they have embarked”, observed the Prime Minister. In his address, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh has not yet recovered from the loss of the bifurcation and any support that arrives from the Center will be put to good use. Despite the challenges, the CM mentioned that the state is moving towards the path of social protection schemes and development. “Except the development of the state, the government has no other program,” the CM said. Speaking on the occasion, Union Railways Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw said India was witnessing a phenomenal transformation under the able leadership of Narendra Modi. Railway stations across the country will be developed as a world-class model. The dais was shared by Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, the Chief Minister of the State and the Minister of Union Railways. The AP government made every effort to make the event a great success. From Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Hyderabad.

