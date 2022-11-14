Politics
Matt Hancock Says I’m A Celebrity Campmates Win Camp Leader’s Vote ‘More Than Made Up For’ Defeat Against Boris | Ents & Arts News
Matt Hancock has said being elected leader of the I’m A Celebrity campsite “more than makes up for” his defeat to Boris Johnson in the 2019 Conservative Party leadership election.
The 44-year-old MP was among those who threw their hats into the ring to replace Theresa May in No 10 but pulled out halfway through the contest before backing Mr Johnson.
Sunday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw him receive enough votes from the public to go one-on-one with former England rugby star Mike Tindall for control of the campsite.
The former health secretary recruited ITV broadcaster Charlene White, who he has previously clashed with for breaking COVID-19 guidelines during the pandemic, and they triumphed in a challenge that saw them work together to turn on a series of lights.
Prior to the task, Tindall joked, “If I went home and lost to Matt Hancock, I’d be so screwed.”
Hancock then told White, “We’re definitely the underdogs,” before replying, “Did you go into the leadership challenge thinking you were the underdog?”
Dictatorship?
After their win, Hancock said, “Obviously it’s a great honor and privilege to be camp leader. I want to thank everyone who voted for me.”
White asked, “Is this win sweet, especially after losing to Boris? Do you feel like you’ve been vindicated?”, to which he replied, “That more than makes up for it.”
However, their success prompted soap opera star Sue Cleaver, Tindall’s potential assistant, to remark, “We now have a dictatorship…”
Hancock and White were then instructed to assign their camp mates to household chores while remaining exempt and given the chance to sleep inside the campervan – a step up from camping.
Earlier in the episode, Hancock was stung by a scorpion which “unexpectedly” bit him on the finger. Later, he told his teammates: “It was so painful…It hurts a lot, and I’m a little dizzy.”
He was immediately seen by a doctor, with TV presenter and real estate expert Scarlette Douglas later joking in the Bush Telegraph: “He looked like he wanted to cry.”
Read more:
‘Many’ MPs and peers downloaded the I’m A Celeb app to vote for Matt Hancock to try bushtucker
Snakes and offal
Hancock was elected to become the campsite’s leader after facing his fifth consecutive House of Horrors trial, in which he had to crawl through a giant dollhouse full of pigeons, snakes and troughs full of offal, looking for stars to feed the camp.
Asked by co-host Declan Donnelly why he thought the public kept voting for him to participate in the grueling tryouts, Hancock replied, “It must be the facial expressions.”
Faced with his fear of snakes, the Tory MP spotted nine stars out of the 11 offered, despite a snake trying to strike him at eye level.
After returning to camp triumphant, he admitted, “I absolutely shit myself.”
The episode also saw former England footballer Jill Scott recall playing football as a five-year-old and how her grandmother predicted her success.
Attwood’s blood test
It comes after former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood revealed she was forced to pull out of the show after a routine blood test showed she was anemic.
The test, which all contestants take at random throughout the show, also suggested low sodium and potassium levels, prompting staff to take him to hospital immediately.
Attwood, 31, revealed his reason for leaving after just 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.
However, she also said her tests in hospital and in the UK produced normal results.
A spokesperson for the show said: “As a precaution, Olivia had to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.
“Unfortunately the medical team have advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.
“She was absolutely brilliant and she will be sorely missed on the show.”
