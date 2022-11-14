Biden will seek to draw red lines in high-stakes meeting with China’s Xi

BALI, Indonesia On the eve of his first face-to-face meeting with his Chinese counterpart since taking office, President Joe Biden received news that could give him more leverage.

NBC News and other outlets predicted that Democrats won enough seats to keep control of the Senate, defying historic odds in the midterm elections. I know I come into Monday’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping stronger, Biden told reporters, exulting in a surprising political victory at a conference of Southeast Asian leaders.

A key test for Biden is whether he can use his strengthened position to reduce tensions in bilateral relations, which has global consequences. Biden badly needs Xi’s cooperation if the United States is to stem threats of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, deter North Korean missile launches and help end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Even so, the White House is downplaying any hopes of a major breakthrough when Biden sits down with Xi in person.

Relations have soured to the point where the central purpose of the summit, in the eyes of Biden administration officials, appears to be keeping things from getting even darker. Rarely has a presidential meeting with so much at stake raised such low expectations of what could practically be achieved.

Scott Kennedy, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, predicted a few possible outcomes for the meeting, among which it turns into a howling match or tit-for-tat lectures that leave things exactly there. where they are, or worse.

A successful meeting would allow the two sides to open more lines of communication at lower levels of government, Biden administration officials said. They also hope Biden and Xi come away with a better sense of each other’s non-negotiables and red lines.

I would not view this as a meeting that will generate a specific policy deliverable or outcome, said a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to speak more freely. It’s a chance for these two guys to continue the conversations they had.

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, visited Taiwan in August, China cut off routine communications with the U.S. military in retaliation, the official said.

This is the kind of channel the United States wants to preserve, the official added. We would like to see this meeting form a basis for keeping communication channels open at a level below that of the leaders.

The two countries have spent weeks quietly planning the encounter, which is expected to take place at 5:30 p.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET) and last two hours. Biden and Xi are in Bali for a G20 conference, whose 19 countries, along with the European Union, account for about 80% of the global economy.

There is value in leaders talking to each other, said Robert OBrien, Donald Trump’s White House national security adviser.

Bidens’ meeting with Xi is the centerpiece of a week-long overseas trip that has also taken him to Egypt and Cambodia for meetings on the environment, economy and global security.

A tough challenge for Biden will be getting Xi, a steely negotiator, to abandon prepared talking points and engage in more honest and free-flowing discussion, foreign policy analysts said.

I don’t think personal diplomacy will help as much, said Victor Cha, who was George W. Bush’s White House Asian affairs director. Everyone has their set of talking points they want to address, and the interaction will be tense and frank.

The two leaders, who both served as vice presidents in their respective countries, developed a personal bond during their political rises. Biden likes to tell a story about how they discussed the larger meaning of the United States during a visit to China when he was former President Barack Obama No. 2.

But their relationship has faced growing challenges since each became president. When a reporter suggested last year that they were old friends, Biden bristled and replied: That’s just pure business.

While Biden is naturally talkative and informal, experts are skeptical of his chances of luring Xi into an open back-and-forth. (That’s not Xi’s style, OBrien said.) And given the mutual suspicion in Washington and Beijing, the mood shouldn’t be friendly.

The Biden administration sees Xi as the leader of an intimidating nation with visions of world domination. Many of our allies and partners, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, stand at the forefront of [Chinas] coercion and are rightly determined to seek to secure their own self-reliance, security and prosperity, the administration said in a national security strategy article published last month.

Still, the United States hopes to find ways to work cooperatively with China, especially when it comes to areas where its interests can align, such as global stability. Biden will pressure Xi to use his influence to roll back North Korea’s nuclear program, administration officials said. The hermit kingdom has stepped up ballistic missile testing, stoking fears among US allies including Japan and South Korea.

We recognize that with each launch, [the North Koreans] learn something, the top Biden administration official said. And that’s not good for anyone on the peninsula and in the region. The president therefore looks forward to speaking about the concerns of the international community about the direction of things in Pyongyang.

At an East Asia summit meeting on Sunday, various leaders approached Biden to discuss the Democrats’ success in keeping control of the Senate, said Jake Sullivan, Bidens national security adviser.

Rep. Andy Kim, DN.J., a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said: Listen, this will impact the confidence with which Biden enters the conversation with Xi. No doubt about it.

I would much rather Biden come into this conversation with the result we had halfway through than if things were more difficult, he said.

But like Biden, Xi will also arrive having strengthened his position at home. Across the table from Biden will be a Chinese president who has tightened his grip on the top spot after securing a historic third term in office last month.

HR McMaster, who was a national security adviser in Trump’s White House, said Biden must deliver an unwavering message to Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, a message that leaves no doubt about the fact that the United States had the will to compete with him and was not going to back down.