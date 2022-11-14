G20 summit in Bali will focus on food and energy security





An officer stands guard before the G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 13, 2022. | photo credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Bali on November 14 to attend the G20 summit on November 15-16. Food and energy security and post-COVID-19 health issues will top the agenda of the summit sessions in the Indonesian city. Officials said during the visit, Modi will meet several G20 leaders but would not confirm which ones. He will also speak to the Indian community in Bali and visit a mangrove forest. Mr. Modi will also take the opportunity to invite all other G20 leaders to the upcoming summit to be held in India in September 2023. This G20 summit is particularly special as India will hold the presidency of the G20 summit from December 1, 2022 for a period of one year, and the handover of the presidency will take place during the summit in Bali, the secretary said. Foreign Affairs Vinay Kwatra during a pre-visit briefing. Mr Modi will discuss plans for India’s G20 Presidency, including environmental and gender issues and a greater voice for Southern countries in international economic cooperation issues, [and] the need for reformed institutions in the 21st century, he said. Asked about the possibility of Mr Modi meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping or Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who had to cancel his visit to India on Sunday at the last minute due to scheduling difficulties, Mr Kwatra said that bilateral engagements with each other leaders are still being scheduled. It is something that is still evolving. Ahead of a possible meeting between Mr. Modi and US President Joseph Biden, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Sunday in Cambodia on the sidelines of the East Asia summit (EAS) and discussed the war in Ukraine, Indo-Pacific strategy, energy issues, G20 and Indo-US bilateral relations, Jaishankar tweeted. The United States supports India’s G20 presidency, Blinken said in a tweet, adding that their discussions focused on ongoing efforts to expand our partnership and mitigate the effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine. . Mr Modi will reach Bali on Monday evening, skipping the B-20 business forum that concluded that day, where Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will deliver keynote speeches and several chief executives global companies, including Twitter chief Elon Musk, will be speaking. Diaspora meeting

On November 15, he will participate in two working sessions on food and energy security and on the Health Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, followed by a dinner for all G-20 leaders. He will also meet with the Indian community that evening and address the diaspora living in Bali. On Wednesday, leaders will visit Indonesia’s Taman Hutan Raya mangroves, revered by Balinese Hindus, which have been restored over a 30-year project now covering nearly 700 acres. They will hold a third session of the G20 on digital transformation, and Prime Minister Modi is expected to leave Bali on November 16 the same afternoon. The G20 Sherpas are in the midst of several rounds of talks on a joint communiqué, which sources say ran into problems over paragraphs dealing with Russia’s war in Ukraine and Western sanctions on Russia that led to shortages food and energy. . When questioned, Mr. Kwatra said that the final communiqué would receive full consensus if [it is] the conflict itself or the ripple effects, how it ultimately emerges in the communiqué, I think remains to be seen as it is still under discussion and negotiation in Bali. The G20 is a forum of the 20 most advanced economies which represent 85% of world GDP, 75% of world trade and 66% of the world population. The Bali summit will bring together the leaders of Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address the summit virtually, while Russian President Vladmir Putin and the leaders of Brazil and Mexico will not attend the summit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-to-attend-three-key-sessions-at-g20-summit-in-bali/article66131940.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos