US President Joe Biden will look for red lines in talks with Xi Jinping

US President Joe Biden walks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the meeting on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit during the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summits ( ASEAN) in Phnom Penh on November 13, 2022. | Photo credit: AFP

US President Joe Biden said on November 13, 2022 that he would seek to draw red lines in the Americas’ strained relationship with Beijing when he holds high-stakes talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Mr Biden said he would enter Monday’s encounter on the sidelines of a stronger G20 summit in Indonesia after his Democratic party’s unexpected success in the midterm elections which it was expected to lose heavily.

Washington and Beijing are at odds on issues ranging from trade to human rights in China’s Xinjiang region and the status of the autonomous island of Taiwan. Mr. Biden said he expected candid discussions with Mr. Xi.

I know Xi Jinping, he knows me, he added, saying they have always had frank discussions.

The pair have known each other for more than a decade, dating back to when Mr Bidens was vice president, but November 14, 2022 will see them meet face to face for the first time in their current roles.

Read also | President Biden’s remarks at the annual US-ASEANS summit

We have very few misunderstandings. We just have to figure out what the red lines are, Mr. Biden said.

White House officials have said Biden will push China to use its influence to rein in North Korea after a record series of missile tests raised fears the reclusive regime could soon conduct its seventh nuclear test.

Mr Biden received an overnight boost when he learned that the Democrats had retained their effective majority in the US Senate thanks to the victory of Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.

I know I’m coming in stronger, he said of the midterm impact on his talks with Xi.

Japan and South Korea discuss



President Joe Biden met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea’s threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek feedback on China’s assertive posture management in the Pacific region on the eve of his face-to-face meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Mr Biden met separately with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol before the three sat together on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia.

Mr Biden opened by offering his condolences over a wave of crowds at Halloween festivities in Seoul that killed more than 150 people, saying the United States had mourned South Korea.

“We face real challenges, but our countries are more aligned than ever,” Biden said.

Both Mr. Yoon and Mr. Kishida discussed ongoing displays of aggression by North Korea, which has fired dozens of missiles in recent weeks. The launches include an intercontinental ballistic missile 10 days ago that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan, and as allies warn of an imminent risk of the isolated country carrying out its seventh nuclear test in the weeks to come.

Mr Biden said he planned to pressure Xi to use China’s unique influence over North Korea to limit its aggressive behavior, in what is expected to be a high-level bilateral meeting scale on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

North Korea poses a threat not only to the United States, not just to (South Korea) and Japan, but to peace and stability in the entire region, the US security adviser told reporters. national, Jake Sullivan.

Mr Kim Jong Un’s regime has stepped up missile launches in response to large-scale US-South Korean air drills, which the North has described as aggressive and provocative.

On November 13, 2022, Mr. Biden spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a key regional ally and member of the Quad security group.

Beijing has denounced the Quad, which also includes the United States, Japan and India, as an attempt to isolate it.

Diplomatic Blitz



Mr Biden has flown to Phnom Penh since the COP27 climate conference as part of US efforts to build influence in Southeast Asia to counter China.

China has flexed its muscles through trade, diplomacy and military influence in recent years in a region it sees as its strategic backyard.

Mr Biden told leaders at an East Asia summit on Sunday – including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang – that the United States would speak out against Beijing’s rights abuses, according to a press release from China. White House.

A day earlier, Mr Biden had delivered a veiled swipe at Beijing during talks with leaders of the regional bloc the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He said the United States would work with ASEAN to defend against significant threats to the rules-based order and threats to the rule of law.

While the president has not referred to China by name, Washington has long criticized what it says are Beijing’s efforts to undermine international standards on everything from intellectual property to human rights.

Despite US-China tensions, the couple toasted together during a toast at a gala dinner on Saturday night, where they sat either side of the host, Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

As Mr Biden heads to the meeting with Democrat-backed Xi seeing an expected Republican red wave, Xi was crowned a historic third term as supreme leader by the Chinese Communist Party Congress last month.

Li met the head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, at the ASEAN meeting on Saturday, when he also addressed the participants.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Li took part in an East Asia summit on Sunday that caps the first leg of a trilogy of major gatherings in the region, with the G20 on the vacation island of Bali and a APEC gathering in Bangkok to follow.

The consequences of the war in Ukraine are expected to dominate the upcoming talks, although Russian President Vladimir Putin will notably be absent.

( With AP inputs)