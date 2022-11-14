Advertising

Joko Widodo often uses Javanese aphorisms to make a point. If you’re a witch, don’t kill is one of his favorite lyrics. Slowly and rhythmically, the Indonesian president recited the line as a voiceover for a same shared on social media in 2019. Translated, this means: even if you are powerful, do not overthrow others. In short, don’t be a bully.

If you are magical. . . feels like an appropriate theme for Indonesia’s G-20 Presidency.

Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, will chair the group’s annual summit in Bali this week. In a interview with The New York Times, he described the event as perhaps the toughest G-20 meeting yet. The war in Ukraine is the main polarizing issue. Mixed posts The question of whether Vladimir Putin would be present kept the organizers in suspense until last week. Finally, the Russian President sent word that it wouldn’t happen. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, invited as a guest, indicated that he strength make a virtual appearance.

Jokowi is now free to turn his attention to other contentious relationships around the G-20 table. Both Xi Jinping and Joe Biden will be in the room. It can also focus on the original agenda of the summits, namely post-pandemic economics recovery.

Jokowi does not aspire to be a world statesman.

The Indonesian president has a well-documented aversion to international diplomacy and its pitfalls, focusing instead on domestic issues. He avoids power caucuses, famous jump meeting of the United Nations General Assembly eight years in a row. But with Indonesia taking over the G-20 presidency this year for the first time in 2021, Jokowi has had to contend pressure at home and abroad to prove he was more than just an event planner.

In July, the former mayor of Jakarta stepped out of his comfort zone on a peace mission to demand an end to the war in Ukraine. He described the conflict in terms of a pocket, a bread and a butter problem for developing countries rather than an existential struggle in the heart of Europe. The Financial Times Noted recently that war was not an all-consuming concern for Indonesians. Much of Widodos’ focus is on the second-order economic effects of war and the impact it has on rising global food prices,” he reported.

Indonesia is a High wheat importer, and Ukraine was one of its primary suppliers before the invasion. Grain shipments are the mainstay of a thriving instant noodle industry, the world’s second-largest after China. Indonesian brands have popped up in unexpected places. A Russian news agency recently published Pictures of Indomies Mi Goreng Hot and Spicy in an abandoned military base in eastern Ukraine.

Jokowi had hoped the peacekeeping mission would provide a breakthrough, but he came back empty-handed. On the question of cereals expeditions, he has made modest progress. He conveyed a message from Zelenskyy asking for safe passage for ships sailing between Odessa and Istanbul, which Putin said he would provide. Indonesian presidents’ initial optimism that Putin might agree to a ceasefire was misplaced. David Engel, a veteran diplomat who heads the Indonesia program at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, called the naive and misguided visit of presidents to the Kremlin.

Europe’s bloodshed and fossil fuel politics are not Jokowi’s cup of tea. His wariness on the world stage belies a laser focus on a bold domestic program dedicated to making Indonesia a developed nation by 2045. Its foreign policy is focused on raising funds for many of Indonesia’s infrastructure projects, including the $33 billion capital of Archipelago in the forests of East Kalimantan. The G-20 summit is a milestone for Jokowi, an opportunity to showcase Indonesia’s potential in the presence of world leaders and deep-pocketed companies.

Guests arriving in Bali this week include technology icons like Elon Musk and Bill Gates. Earlier this year, Jokowi shared a image of his visit to the Texas site of SpaceX. He seems to have a genuine relationship with the founder of Teslas. Musk tweeted that they discussed exciting future projects! Tesla reportedly agreed to build a battery factory in central Java. In a interview with the editor of Bloomberg News, Jokowi laid out his broad vision of Indonesia in a carbon-free economy. He plans to build a huge ecosystem that will make the Southeast Asian nation a global hub for the electric car industry.

His goals are ambitious, but Jokowi seems modest and unassuming. The antithesis of a strongman, the Indonesian president may not be the right person for a peace mission in Moscow. But his aura of calm could be useful in moderating the heated G-20 negotiations. Jokowi once Told his biographer, he maintains his composure by following the Javanese philosophy of do not be surprised don’t get excited.