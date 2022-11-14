G20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Bali today, briefing world leaders on India’s changing priorities | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for a two-day visit to Bali, Indonesia to attend the 17th G20 summit to be held on November 15-16. The summit is expected to bring together leaders of G20 member countries, invited countries and international organizations. In Bali, the prime minister would have several bilateral interactions with world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia and brief them on the evolving G20 priorities in India, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said on Sunday.

Addressing a special press briefing on Sunday, Foreign Minister Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi will review key elements of bilateral engagement with these world leaders on the sidelines of the Bali summit. “On the sidelines of the Bali summit, Prime Minister Modi would have several bilateral interactions with G20 leaders to brief them of course on the evolving G20 priorities in India, as well as to review key elements of bilateral engagement with these world leaders,” he said. .

The Foreign Minister said India’s G20 Presidency hopes to bring new strength, direction and perspective to the G20 discussions on various topics including green development, environmental lifestyle, digital transformation, growth inclusive and resilient and women-led development.

More importantly, he said that India intends to give a greater voice to the countries of the South on issues of international economic cooperation as well as the need for reforming 21st century institutions.

“As you all know, the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and it plays a crucial role in shaping and strengthening the global architecture and governance on all major international economic and development issues” , said Mr. Kwatra.

G20 members represent around 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population. This G20 Summit is particularly special because India will assume the presidency of the G20 Summit from December 1, 2022 for a period of one year, and the handover of the presidency will take place during the Bali Summit.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi and other G20 leaders will extensively discuss key topical issues, including the state of the global economy, issues relating to energy, environment, agriculture , health and digital transformation, etc.

In line with the current schedule, the Bali Summit includes three working sessions at the Leaders’ level, which will be attended by the Prime Minister.

These include sessions on food and energy security, a session on digital transformation and a session on health. During his visit to Bali, Prime Minister Modi will also address and interact with the Indian community and friends of India and Bali, during the Indian community reception on November 15. The Indian community and the diaspora have a strong presence across Indonesia. The Prime Minister will leave Bali on November 16 following the Bali Summit for India.