Politics
G20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Bali today, briefing world leaders on India’s changing priorities | India News
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for a two-day visit to Bali, Indonesia to attend the 17th G20 summit to be held on November 15-16. The summit is expected to bring together leaders of G20 member countries, invited countries and international organizations. In Bali, the prime minister would have several bilateral interactions with world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia and brief them on the evolving G20 priorities in India, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said on Sunday.
Addressing a special press briefing on Sunday, Foreign Minister Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi will review key elements of bilateral engagement with these world leaders on the sidelines of the Bali summit. “On the sidelines of the Bali summit, Prime Minister Modi would have several bilateral interactions with G20 leaders to brief them of course on the evolving G20 priorities in India, as well as to review key elements of bilateral engagement with these world leaders,” he said. .
The Foreign Minister said India’s G20 Presidency hopes to bring new strength, direction and perspective to the G20 discussions on various topics including green development, environmental lifestyle, digital transformation, growth inclusive and resilient and women-led development.
More importantly, he said that India intends to give a greater voice to the countries of the South on issues of international economic cooperation as well as the need for reforming 21st century institutions.
“As you all know, the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and it plays a crucial role in shaping and strengthening the global architecture and governance on all major international economic and development issues” , said Mr. Kwatra.
G20 members represent around 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population. This G20 Summit is particularly special because India will assume the presidency of the G20 Summit from December 1, 2022 for a period of one year, and the handover of the presidency will take place during the Bali Summit.
During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi and other G20 leaders will extensively discuss key topical issues, including the state of the global economy, issues relating to energy, environment, agriculture , health and digital transformation, etc.
In line with the current schedule, the Bali Summit includes three working sessions at the Leaders’ level, which will be attended by the Prime Minister.
These include sessions on food and energy security, a session on digital transformation and a session on health. During his visit to Bali, Prime Minister Modi will also address and interact with the Indian community and friends of India and Bali, during the Indian community reception on November 15. The Indian community and the diaspora have a strong presence across Indonesia. The Prime Minister will leave Bali on November 16 following the Bali Summit for India.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/g20-pm-narendra-modi-to-leave-for-bali-today-brief-world-leaders-on-indias-evolving-priorities-2534950.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- G20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Bali today, briefing world leaders on India’s changing priorities | India News
- American workers earn just 12 cents more today than they did in 1972, adjusted for inflation. Try these 3 easy tips to make your dollar fly further
- Reluctant Indonesian Statesman – The Diplomat
- US President Joe Biden will look for red lines in talks with Xi Jinping
- Dolores Hughes, beloved grandmother of the Hollywood Hillbillies also known as Mema, dies at 76
- ‘Karma’: How the cricketing world reacted to England’s win over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final
- As Riteish Deshmukh shares this photo of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Twitter users are asking… | Latest India News
- The famous will mingle with the rich for good causes
- Sindhu, Mirabai, Gagan, Mary to compete for posts in the Athlete Commission – The New Indian Express
- Days after an earthquake in Delhi, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit Amritsar in Punjab
- Mayweather vs Deji: UK Start Times, Undercards, Wallets, Predictions, Ring Walks and Latest Betting Odds
- The musician recreates O Saki Saki as a Hollywood movie soundtrack on the violin. Magic, says the internet