A bromance of bankers – POLITICO

LONDON After years, some might say centuries, of bitter feuds, love could finally blossom across the Channel.
The seduction process is still in its infancy, but senior British and French officials dare to hope that a new Cordial agreement could be tied between Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron in the weeks and months to come.
Any modern dating app worth its salt would match them immediately. Two shrewd, wealthy, diminutive investment bankers in their early 40s with leanings toward power, pragmatism, and center-right politics. Surely, whisper their high officials, these guys are leap get along well?
They can compare the size of their bonuses! joked a senior EU diplomat, noting Sunak’s former life at Goldman Sachs and Macron’s history at Rothschild.
The first signs are good. The all-important first date seemed to go well during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN climate change conference COP27 in Egypt last week. Macron was charmed enough to invite Sunak to Paris, just before Christmas, for a conference in support of Ukrainian civil society. Playing hard to get, Sunak has yet to officially respond.
The couple will meet again this week, this time on the beautiful beaches of Bali, a stunning tropical backdrop for what could prove to be a challenging G20 summit, given the global backdrop. The first official Anglo-French summit in five years is scheduled for early next year.
And on Monday, the two sides will unveil a long-awaited deal on cross-Channel migration, following months of diplomatic deadlock under Britain’s previous leadership.
What is clear is that after a long and tumultuous period following Britain’s decision to leave the EU in 2016, both governments hope to seize the opportunity for a fresh start offered by the arrival from Sunak to 10 Downing Street.
At times we have been hostage to both sides of domestic politics, but our strategic interests are aligned and our response capabilities are similar, a French diplomat said. So far, he added, bilateral conversations have been positive.
A senior UK Foreign Office official who knows the pair said they were confident the relationship would work out.
It’s no surprise they get along,” the UK official said. “They are two of the youngest and newest leaders in Europe and both believe that our countries should work together given that the world was in it. It’s our respective national interests.
Jean-Pierre Jouyet, former French ambassador to the UK, believes the two men’s past careers as bankers and finance ministers will facilitate mutual understanding.
The relationship can work because they’ve had similar backgrounds, they see markets the same way, and because Macron is much more to the right than he was five years ago, Jouyet said. They know the same financial circles as the circles that supported Macron [for president.]
Friend or enemy?
Upon taking office in October, Sunak was determined to draw a line under hostilities between Macron and his two predecessors as British prime minister, Liz Truss and Boris Johnson. Johnson and Macron had clashed frequently, while Truss ruefully replied that “the jury is out” when asked if Macron was Britain’s friend or foe.
In Sunak’s first private phone call with Macron after becoming prime minister on October 28, he stressed the importance he places on the UK’s relationship with France, our neighbor and ally, according to a reading from Downing. Call Street.
In fact, a government official with first-hand knowledge of the phone call suggested that Sunak made the classic first-date mistake of being a little too eager to please.
Sunak so obviously wanted it to work, it was kind of desperate,” the official grimaced. “He went straight there at first and was like I just wanted to say, I see you as a friend, okay? A friend, Okay? “And then he would come back to it again and again later. ‘A friend. A friend.’
Somehow I thought Truss’ pragmatic approach [to Macron] was more efficient. He showed how inexperienced [Sunak] is at that.
If Macron seemed taken aback by Sunak’s gushing approach, there is no doubt that Paris senses an opportunity to reset relations.
What Sunak brings above all is goodwill, said Alexandre Holroyd, a French lawmaker from the Macrons Renaissance party which represents French citizens in the UK, northern Europe and the Baltic states.
Under Boris Johnson the relationship hit rock bottom because he didn’t want to move forward with the French on anything, he said. The first thing Rishi Sunak said was that he wanted to restart the relationship, there is a real opportunity.
A senior French envoy said it was too early to know how relations might develop, but pointed to Macron’s offer last week to host the British prime minister in the first quarter of 2023, the first Anglo- French official since Macron met Theresa May in early 2018. A second French diplomat said officials still agree on the agenda, but Paris believes the meeting can yield tangible results.
Befriend the Kingmaker
There is a lot to discuss between the two parties. Illegal cross-Channel migration; energy security; and the ongoing row over the implementation of the Brexit deal loom large.
On Brexit, the background music is increasingly positive. The EU diplomat quoted above said that Sunak, despite voting leave in 2016, unlike his predecessor, Truss, is seen across Europe as solution-oriented, rather than an opportunist who has belatedly jumped on the Brexit bandwagon to pursue his career.
Officials on both sides are cautiously hoping a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol can be reached by spring, ideally in time for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, when US President Joe Biden is expected to arrive by plane.
Cross-Channel migration remains a thorny issue, but agreement on closer work to tackle smuggling gangs should be just the first step in a broader partnership, following successful talks between Sunak and Macron in Egypt.
On energy, the UK’s low gas storage capacity makes it dependent on European partners to return energy resources when needed, meaning a diplomatic scramble is underway ahead of what appears to be a tough winter ahead.
Two diplomats from energy-rich European countries have said British officials have approached their governments to ask them to ensure they do not cut off gas and electricity supplies to the UK in the event of a shortage this winter , while London feared not being able to count on French energy. exports as before.
A restart of the relationship seems in the interests of both parties.
Jean-Louis Thiriot, a French MP for the Les Républicains party, suggested that Macron would like to strengthen ties with Downing Street given the difficulties in his relationship with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Other diplomats say Macron is simply keen to resolve the multiple outstanding issues in Anglo-French relations.
For Sunak, a close relationship with Paris will prove essential in resolving Brexit challenges, the EU envoy quoted above said, due to the influence the French president wields over the European Commission. It was Macron, the diplomat noted, who played a key role in installing Ursula von der Leyen as Commission President in 2019, and the couple remain in close contact.
Be without doubt, said the diplomat. In Europe, Macron remains the kingmaker.
