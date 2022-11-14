Anthony Albanese says it’s time again for the G20 to save the world

The B20 is allied with the G20 summit in Bali this week. Mr Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were invited to speak by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The G20 swept through London in 2009 to craft a collective response to the GFC that included banking reforms and stimulus measures.

I will always remember the sense of purpose and urgency with which world leaders in London worked to coordinate this trillion dollar global stimulus package, while establishing a shared commitment to free market principles. , the rule of law, open trade and investment, competitive markets and effectively regulated financial systems.

Mr Albanese outlined a different set of political solutions this time, to be pursued with the same determination as in 2009.

For governments to thwart the threat of inflation, to prevent runaway inflation from eroding national prosperity and devaluing people’s wages, we must ensure that fiscal policy works in concert with monetary policy, without the contradict, he will say.

It also champions investment in clean infrastructure and energy, championing the principles of free trade by removing tariff barriers and building bridges of trade, strengthening and diversifying supply chains to hedge against future shocks, investing in skills and technology and helping developing countries manage debt.

And, although his own government is considering scrapping Stage Three tax cuts due to begin by law in 2024, Mr Albanese advocates rewarding efforts.

We do this by ensuring that our tax systems reward people for their hard work and repay the initiative and entrepreneurship of our businesses and job creators, he says.

Employer groups

He says many of the threads can be brought together by governments and companies investing in climate change.

For governments and businesses, investing in and developing clean energy will improve our individual energy security and strengthen our collective action against climate change, he says.

Among those attending will be representatives of Australia’s major employers and business groups who are at odds with the government over its proposed industrial relations laws.

Domestically, the Albanian government is considering options to lower gas prices to help manufacturing and reduce pressure on household energy bills.

This has disturbed Japan’s and South Korea’s trading partners, who repeatedly demand assurances about the reliability of their contracted gas exports, and particularly in the case of Japan, the security of investing in the Australian energy and minerals sector.

While Mr Albanese was in Cambodia for the East Asia/ASEAN summit weekend, Resources Minister Madeleine King was in Japan to ease concerns.

Mr Albanese had a brief conversation in Cambodia with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who visited Australia a fortnight ago to seek assurances on gas export contracts.

Mr Albanese played down the prospect of a super tax on gas and coal profits, the proceeds of which would be used to cut energy bills.

Coal giant Glencore will warn on Monday that targeting one of Australia’s most important export industries will blind major trading partners, undermine investor confidence and potentially negatively impact thousands of jobs and businesses regional.

The company said in a statement that it recognizes the need to tackle rising electricity prices, but a super profit tax on coal exports will have no impact on prices from energy to consumption, while undermining the economic growth driven by our export industries.

State and federal governments are already benefiting from increased royalty and corporate tax revenues from natural resource export markets. The mining sector alone accounts for 40% of national corporate tax.