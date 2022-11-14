PTI Chairman Imran Khan no longer blames US for ousting – Pakistan





Ex-PM says Nawaz won’t allow Shehbaz to call elections

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday he no longer blames the US administration for his ousting from power.

The remarks came as a surprise because since his removal by a vote of no confidence, the PTI leader has consistently campaigned on the slogan that a foreign conspiracy led to his ousting and that the US administration was behind it.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister claimed that the supreme leader of the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, was pushing the country towards disaster by not allowing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold transparent elections in the country.

Addressing several gatherings of party supporters via video link from his residence in Lahore, Mr Khan pointed his guns at the elder Sharif and said the latter would not go to the polls because he was afraid of defeat at the hands of the PTI.

It is a matter of grave concern to the entire nation of Pakistan that a person convicted by the Supreme Court is set to make decisions on the future of Pakistan, including the appointment of a new army chief. , he added.

Those who were installed thanks to the regime change plot are fleeing the holding of elections, knowing that they will lose [elections] against me and will not be able to save their corruption and looted money, he claimed.

According to Mr. Khan, the regime change experiment had failed, but the managers and facilitators still did not accept their mistake. He alleged that the incumbent leaders had never appointed a senior merit official to ensure that their looted money was protected at all costs.

Claiming his ousting had sent the booming economy into a tailspin, the PTI chairman said the Sharifs had no remorse because they were busy getting acquitted through bespoke legislation. He also chastised the PDM government for accusing it of isolating Pakistan internationally and said the government should explain to the nation what it has done in this direction over the past seven months.

The government should be grateful

Furthermore, Imran Khan said that the illegitimate government in place should be grateful for channeling public anger by organizing the long march within the parameters of the law.

The nation is vehemently telling the powers that be and managers that it wants early elections for a government mandated by the people, he said.

Mr. Khan reiterated that when the PTI march reaches Rawalpindi, he will be present in the garrison town to welcome the sea of ​​people coming from across and across the country.

The PTI President once again urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to stand with the nation and assert his judicial powers to bring the powerful under law and the constitution. The nation has lost faith in all other state institutions, he claimed.

Lamenting that despite being a former Prime Minister and leader of the largest political party, he was unable to obtain a registered FIR for an assassination attempt against him, Mr Khan said how someone can anyone get justice in this country if it was not possible for the former prime minister. I have the right to name three defendants in the FIR and the courts should investigate whether my allegations are true or false, he added.

US-backed plot

Separately, Imran Khan, who has repeatedly claimed a US-backed plot behind his ousting in April this year, said he no longer blames the US administration for his ouster from power. He said he wanted a dignified relationship between Washington and Islamabad.

The president of the PTI made these remarks during an interview with a British newspaper, the Financial Times.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me, the newspaper quoted Mr. Khan’s comments on the role of the United States in the alleged plot.

Our relationship with the United States has been like a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we have been used as a mercenary. But for that, I blame my own governments more than the United States, added the former prime minister.

The PTI chairman also called his visit to Moscow on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine embarrassing. He added, however, that the trip was organized months in advance.

On the role of the army, he said the army could play a constructive role in his future plans for Pakistan.

The former Prime Minister claimed that there should be a balance between civil-military ties because you cannot have an elected government that has the responsibility given by the people, while the authority lies elsewhere.

This is not the first time that the president of the PTI has made such remarks. Last month he admitted to being an impotent prime minister and said that despite being the helm of affairs, orders came from elsewhere.

Posted in Dawn, November 14, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1720789/pti-chairman-imran-khan-no-longer-blames-us-for-his-ouster The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos