All eyes are on Biden and Xi ahead of superpower showdown at G-20 summit

Last November, President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping emerged from a virtual meeting determined to chart a new course that would prevent the two superpowers from descending into open conflict.

But a year later, as the two presidents prepare to meet in person for the first time since Biden took office, Washington and Beijing remain in a diplomatic and economic stalemate. On Monday, Biden and Xi will meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit and try again to mend the world’s most important bilateral relationship.

The two leaders are likely to offer a familiar refrain about prioritizing stability as they work out their differences, analysts say. China and the United States have clashed over economic competition, security, human rights and Beijing’s tacit support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The two superpowers are also fundamentally at odds on the subject of Taiwan. Disputes over the status of island democracy have been at the root of much of the recent enmity between China and the United States

China sees Taiwan as a renegade province it wants back, a prospect that has become urgent as Xi has taken a more aggressive stance in military action and rhetoric toward eventual unification.

The United States recognizes China’s position without endorsing it. But Biden has said four times that the United States would militarily defend Taiwan if China attacks a statement contrary to longstanding Washington policy. remain silent on what he could do in the event of a Chinese attack. U.S.-China relations soured in August after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) visited Taiwan in what Beijing saw as an attack to its claims of sovereignty.

In response, the Chinese military launched test missiles, warships and planes around Taiwan for several days, imposed sanctions on Pelosi and cut off all communication with the United States on issues as diverse as relations military and climate change.

This is a very good development; they’re at least talking, said Minxin Pei, professor of government at Claremont McKenna College. What’s most likely to happen is that they agree to take over some talks about things.

Even in Taiwan, there is at least some common ground between the two countries, Pei added: They have a lot of differences, but one thing they don’t want to see is direct conflict.

White House officials stressed there was no expectation that Bidens’ meeting with Xi would produce progress. The two presidents do not intend to issue a joint statement after the meeting, administration officials said, noting how little has changed since Biden and Xi tried to set the tone for their relationship a year ago.

Tensions over the past year have raised concerns that relations between the nations are turning into a Cold War-era dynamic, but Biden told reporters on Sunday that the two leaders have always had discussions frank which had made it possible to avoid any miscalculation on their position.

I know him well, he knows me, Biden said at the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. We just have to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things for each of us over the next two years.

Even something as basic as an agreement that the current trajectory of U.S.-China relations is untenable would be a sign of success, said Jude Blanchette, director of China studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

Both parties likely see the other’s desire to stabilize the relationship as more tactical than substantive, given the deep levels of mistrust that currently exist, Blanchette said. Beijing thinks the US just wants to normalize the level of hostility it thinks the US is showing to it, and for its part, the US thinks Beijing’s rhetoric on stability is just a blocking tactic.

For Biden, who revels in face-to-face diplomacy, the meeting is an opportunity to air his views in a way that has only been possible by videoconference until now, said researcher Andrew Small. Principal at the German Marshall Funds Asia Program.

Biden has held five calls or videoconference meetings with Xi since taking office, but he often recalls his time with the Chinese leader when the two men were vice presidents and visited their respective countries together.

The face-to-face meeting is a chance to tap into that personal story to really talk about strategic priorities, how they differ, clarify positions and address at least a limited number of issues such as food security, Small said.

White House officials have said Biden plans to ask China for help on North Korea in his latest round of ballistic missile launches. The president consulted with key allies in the region on the eve of his meeting with Xi. He held separate meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol before the three met to discuss China and coordinate a response to Pyongyang’s provocations. Biden also spoke with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a key ally in the region and a member of the Quad security alliance.

China has an interest in playing a constructive role in containing North Korea’s worst tendencies, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Saturday, noting that continued aggression would only invite greater US military and security presence in the region.

Whether or not they choose to do so is of course up to them, he said.

Biden will also try to get China to join a global campaign to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US officials have said.

China declined to condemn Moscow’s assault, but Biden administration officials highlighted Xi’s comments opposing the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine in a joint statement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during from a recent visit to Beijing.

The G-20 is a good step for Washington and Beijing to be able to say that even if the rivalry between the two parties intensifies, it will be managed responsibly and it will still be possible to deal with each other in a few areas. of global interest. , said Small.

At Thursday’s daily press conference in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China takes the proposed meeting seriously and pledges to cooperate with the United States while defending its own national interests.

It is important for the United States to work with China to properly handle differences, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations, and put China-US relations back on the track of healthy development. and steady, Zhao said.

He stressed Taiwan’s importance to China and what China sees as US interference in its internal affairs.

At the same meeting, Zhao criticized the United States for new limits it imposed on the export of American semiconductor technology to China. The new restrictions are likely to hamper Beijing’s pursuit of artificial intelligence and more advanced military technology.

The Chinese government has invested heavily in its ability to produce more advanced semiconductors, an essential component of computers, smartphones, cars and other consumer goods. However, those efforts have been hampered by US export controls on the tools China needs to develop and manufacture its own chips.

China is the only country intent on both reshaping the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological might to advance that goal, Biden wrote in his National Security Strategy. published last month.

Xi and Biden both likely think they have the upper hand in the head-to-head after political successes at home.

I know I’m stronger, Biden said optimistically on Sunday after Democrats retained control of the Senate following a key race in Nevada.

Several foreign leaders approached Biden over the weekend to tell him they were watching the midterm elections closely, Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight to Indonesia. A common theme that emerged from those conversations was that the election results speak to the strength of American democracy, he added.

Last week’s Democrats’ history-defying performance in the midterm elections strengthens Bidens’ hand and undermines the United States and Western democracy is a wavering narrative Beijing was likely to present at the G-20 summit , said Small.

The Chinese government can’t really contemplate trying to sit Biden down for the next two years, he added.

For Xi, the sit-down follows a landslide political victory at the 20th National Congress, where he won his third term as head of the Communist Party of China and cemented his position as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. Having China’s top governing body stacked with its own loyalists could further encourage it to take more aggressive action in Taiwan or other global affairs.

At the same time, China faces a host of domestic challenges, including slowing economic growth and growing dissatisfaction with the country’s strict zero COVID policy.

His situation has changed, to state the obvious, at home, Biden pointed out.

Urban youth unemployment hit record highs in China this summer, while consumers’ desire to save hit its highest level in two decades. Tight pandemic controls and growing geopolitical risks have also deterred multinational companies from investing in China.

While the two leaders come from positions of strength, the national environments of the two countries do not seem ready to compromise, said Ja Ian Chong, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore. A better ability to avoid miscalculations and unintended escalations would already be a significant gain in the current circumstances.

Subramanian reported from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and Yang from Taipei, Taiwan. David Shen of The Times Taipei bureau contributed to this report.