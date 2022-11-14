Trump’s picks to oversee 2024 major battleground elections are all lost





The Democratic sweep came after the party devoted significant attention and resources to contests for secretary of state. The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State and its affiliates raised $30 million during the election cycle, about 7.5 times what the committee raised in 2018 and 2020 combined. iVote, a longtime outside group focused on battlefield secretary of state contests, grossed $15 million, about double what it did in 2018. And other liberal groups , including End Citizens United and EMILYs List, have rushed millions more into key competitions, alongside contestants who have broken fundraising records in their own states.

Democrats used that money to get on TV long before the election, which isn’t usually a luxury given to candidates in these down races. Overall, the candidates have run up the ante in boosting each other, leaving outside groups to rip Republicans as unfit for the job.

That’s what allowed us to define these people…get in early and go big,” said Kim Rogers, executive director of DASS. She noted that the pre-election window for communicating with voters is critical in these races. We knew we could win if we had the resources to connect with voters, and not only did we win, but we surpassed the top of the ticket because of it.

Indeed, the Democratic nominee for Secretary of State is ahead of the party’s nominee for Governor in all four states. This is a stark change from years past, when some voters typically skipped voting in ballot contests like these. But this year the races have attracted more attention than ever before.

My previous name ID was at 10%, Benson said. The fact that we got to 70%, finally, at the end was really important to me.

Benson attributed this, in part, to expenses for the race. But Trumps is focusing on those offices before and after the 2020 election, prompting voters to pay more attention to them.

My profile increased significantly the day Donald Trump tweeted me in May 2020, she said. This has very important negative ramifications, but it also raises awareness and attention to our race.

Trump also wavered for three of the four Republican candidates in the final weeks of the midterms, calling them out on stage at campaign rallies. This drew attention to the race, as did former President Barack Obama’s intervention on behalf of Democrats at the end of the campaign.

Having former President Obama come to Michigan, and in his speech to talk about me and my race, just like he did in Nevada for Cisco Aguilar, really had an impact and got people’s attention. who may not have paid attention to it before, Benson said.

Ultimately, operatives working on the races said that while the Republican candidates’ stances in the 2020 election annoyed a segment of Trump’s base, it was costing them vastly with voters, helping the Democratic candidates not only win , but to increase the score compared to other competitions.

What we found in our research was that people wanted an election administrator that was unbiased, fair, and almost boring, said Ellen Kurz, co-founder and president of iVote. Voters were totally tired of questioning 2020. Even people who thought the election was stolen said to themselves: Why are they still talking about it?

It helped us that we were racing against people who were there, she continued. I can’t deny that it was no help to our side.

Kurz noted that Democrats were unable to beat Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the incumbent Republican, because people didn’t think Raffensperger could be bought. Raffensperger also had the distinction of beating a Trump-backed challenger, beating Representative Jody Hice in the GOP primary over the summer before dispatching Democratic state lawmaker Bee Nguyen in the US general election. last week.

The results across the board mean that none of the biggest battleground states will have a stolen election conspiracy theorist overseeing voting in 2024.

In addition to Raffensperger and the four winning Democratic secretaries of state, the election of Pennsylvania Democrat Josh Shapiros as governor means he will appoint the state’s chief election officer in place of Republican Doug Mastriano, his opponent. defeated who was one of the most prominent national figures undermining confidence in the election. .

Wisconsin also re-elected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over Republican Tim Michels, who advocated changes to state election oversight and had not ruled out participating in the campaign to decertify the 2020 election results, a increasingly popular position in some GOP quarters, but no legal basis.

Ever’s victory combined with Democrats narrowly preventing Republicans from taking a non-veto majority in the Legislature means the state’s bipartisan electoral council is much more likely to remain intact now.

It’s just a sense of relief, said Jena Griswold, Colorado secretary of state and president of DASS, who also won her own re-election last week. Winning those seats was simply paramount in this election cycle.

Even amid the Democratic victories, there were quiet grumblings among those working the secretary of state races about a lack of support from national Democrats, as well as broader resource spending decisions. And there have been setbacks in redder states: Diego Morales, a member of the Marchants America First Secretary of State Coalition, is Indiana’s next secretary of state, and Chuck Gray, another Trump-backed candidate who has widespread baseless accusations of fraud, won the job in Wyoming, for example.

It was an emergency. We stopped the emergency for the presidential [election], it’s the biggest takeaway, Kurz said. Its good. There is still a lot of work to do.

