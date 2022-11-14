Imran Khan, who hopes to mend ties with the United States, seeks ‘good relations with everyone’





Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and head of the PTI, Imran Khan, recently expressed his wish to improve relations with the United States through collaboration in the future. However, he also reaffirmed his belief that an American conspiracy led to his removal as prime minister, although he noted that the matter is now resolved for him. The remarks came following Khan’s interview with the Financial Times, in which he said he no longer held the United States responsible and would like to maintain respectful relations with the nation if he returns to power. , Dawn reported on Sunday.

Further, emphasizing that the alleged US conspiracy is “over”, Imran Khan said in a statement: As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me. The Pakistan that I want to lead must have good relations with everyone, especially with the United States.

In addition to this, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaaf added that he holds the Pakistani government more responsible than the United States for the “master-slave” relationship existing between the two nations.

Imran Khan further noted that quoted by Dawn, Our relationship with the United States has been like a master-servant relationship, or a master-slave relationship, and we have been used as a mercenary. But for that, I blame my own government more than the United States.

It should be mentioned that on April 9, the then opposition used a vote of no confidence to oust Imran Khan from power, making him the first Pakistani Prime Minister to do so. Following this, Khan blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the United States for his removal, but both denied the charges, according to Dawn.

The United States denounced the assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Meanwhile, after the protest march was halted last week due to an assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the PTI resumed its march to the capital earlier on Thursday. Six days after the start of the protest march, on November 3, Imran Khan suffered leg injuries. On Wednesday, he claimed Major General Faisal Naseer, a senior army official, was responsible for the attempt on his life, ANI reported.

The attempted assassination of the former Pakistani Prime Minister during the protest march was also denounced Thursday by the United States. Washington has said violence has no place in politics and is firmly committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “The United States strongly condemns the assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and others at a political rally.

(Picture: AP)

