Matt Hancock: Being elected leader of the jungle camp compensates for the loss of conservative leadership

Matt Hancock says being elected leader of the Im A Celebrity campsite more than makes up for his defeat to Boris Johnson in the 2019 Conservative Party leadership election.

The 44-year-old Tory MP was among those who threw their hats into the ring to replace Theresa May in No 10 but pulled out halfway through the contest before backing Mr Johnson.

Sunday’s episode of Im A Celebrity saw him receive enough public votes to go one-on-one with former England rugby star Mike Tindall for control of the campsite.

The former health secretary recruited ITV broadcaster Charlene White, who he has previously clashed with over breaching Covid-19 guidelines during the pandemic, and they triumphed in a challenge that saw them work together to turn on a series of lights.

Before the task, Tindall joked: If I went home and lost to Matt Hancock, I’d be so screwed.

Hancock then said to White, We’re definitely the underdogs, before she replied: Did you take on the leadership challenge thinking you were the underdog?

After their victory, Hancock said: Obviously it’s a great honor and a privilege to be camp leader. I want to thank everyone who voted for me.

White asked: Is this win nice, especially after losing to Boris? Do you feel like you’ve been vindicated? Prompting her to respond: That more than makes up for it.

However, their success prompted soap opera star Sue Cleaver, Tindalls would be deputy, to remark: We now have a dictatorship

Hancock and White were then instructed to assign their camp mates to household chores while remaining exempt and given the chance to sleep inside the RV one step away from the campsite.

Earlier in the episode, Hancock was stung by a scorpion around camp, later telling his fellow contestants: It was so painful. It hurts a lot and I feel slightly dizzy.

He was immediately seen by a doctor with TV presenter and real estate expert Scarlette Douglas later joking in the Bush Telegraph: He looked like he wanted to cry.

Hancock was elected to become the campsite’s leader after facing his fifth consecutive House of Horrors trial, in which he had to crawl through a giant dollhouse full of pigeons, snakes and troughs full of offal, looking for stars to feed the camp.

Asked by co-host Declan Donnelly why he thought the public kept voting for him to take part in the grueling tryouts, Hancock replied: It must be the facial expressions.

Faced with his fear of snakes, the Tory MP spotted nine stars out of the 11 offered, despite a snake trying to strike him at eye level.

After returning triumphant to camp, he admitted: I absolutely shit myself.

The episode also saw former England footballer Jill Scott recall playing football as a five-year-old and how her grandmother predicted her success.

Olivia Attwood left the jungle after just 24 hours (ITV) Olivia Attwood left the jungle after just 24 hours (ITV)

It comes after former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood revealed she was forced to pull out of the show after a routine blood test showed she was anemic.

The test, which all contestants take at random throughout the show, also suggested low sodium and potassium levels, prompting staff to take him to hospital immediately.

Attwood, 31, revealed his reason for leaving after just 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.

However, she also said her tests in hospital and in the UK produced normal results.

A spokesperson for the show said: As a precaution, Olivia had to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.

Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as further investigation needs to be carried out.

She was absolutely brilliant and will be greatly missed on the show.

I’m a celebrity, get me out of here! continues on ITV nightly at 9 p.m.