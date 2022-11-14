Will Narendra Modi meet China’s Xi Jinping at G20 summit? The busy schedule of prime ministers in Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for not taking breaks and working around the clock. This fact will be on full display as he travels to Bali, Indonesia today to attend the G20 summit for the annual summit, which will be held on November 15 and 16.

The prime minister is said to have a packed schedule at the annual summit, around 20 engagements scheduled within 45 hours, including several bilateral meetings with world leaders and a community event to connect with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia.

As the prime minister flies to Bali for the summit, made up of 19 countries plus the European Union, let’s take a closer look at his busy schedule and what his meeting agenda is.

Modis message to the G20

At the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present New Delhi’s perspective on food and energy security, health and digital transformation.

This annual summit takes on even greater significance as it takes place as Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its 264th day.

Ahead of Modis’ departure, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra told a press briefing that the prime minister and other leaders would deliberate extensively on key current issues, including the state of the global economy. , issues relating to energy, environment, agriculture, health and digital transformation.

The Bali summit includes three working sessions at the leaders’ level which will be attended by the Prime Minister. These include sessions on food and energy security, a session on digital transformation and a session on health, Kwatra said.

He said the G20 deliberations have gained greater significance as they take place against the backdrop of global challenges such as the uneven post-pandemic economic recovery, debt vulnerabilities, particularly in the Global South, conflict underway in Europe and its coup. -on the effects, such as the challenges of food security, the energy crisis and inflation, on all countries of the world. G20 leaders will discuss these challenges and stress the importance of closer multilateral cooperation to help overcome these challenges, he said.

On Modis’ message at the summit, Kwatra said uncertainty and challenges related to climate, health and energy would feature. I can’t tell you for sure what the Prime Ministers’ interventions would be, but I suspect it would be a set of intersections of many of these elements and specific subsections of these elements.

Modi will also be part of the leaders’ visit to Taman Hutan Raya, which is a mangrove forest in Bali.

Assume the presidency of the G20

The G20 summit in Indonesia is all the more important for India as it will assume the presidency.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is hosting the 17th summit, will symbolically hand over the presidency of the G20 to Modi during the closing session. Officially, India will assume the presidency from December 1 and will host the 18th summit on September 9-10, 2023 in New Delhi.

Kwatra said India would endeavor to lead the G20 agenda for 2023 in a representative and balanced manner.

Previously, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the G20 logo inspired by the colors of the Indian national flag: saffron, white and green and blue. According to an official statement, it pits planet Earth against the lotus, India’s national flower which represents growth in the face of adversity.

The logo, along with the lotus, caused a political storm in India.

The Indian G20 theme is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or One Earth, One Family, One Future, which reflects the idea that the world is one family.

India’s G20 Presidency comes at a crucial time and the country will have the daunting task of bringing countries together as the rift continues to widen between them.

Indias G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant had written earlier in a Economic period column, Assuming the G-20 presidency at such a critical time is a difficult task. However, India is well prepared to turn this challenge into an opportunity. He added that India would use the presidency to focus on climate action, energy security, strengthening public health systems and accelerating the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

India will also face the ordeal of ensuring global food security amid the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Bilateral with world leaders

Likely to leave this afternoon for the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his trip with meetings with world leaders. He is expected to have 10 meetings with world leaders, including those with Britain’s Rishi Sunak and Frances Emmanuel Macron.

Modis’ meeting with Sunak, the first since the latter took office, is expected to focus on the free trade deal, with both countries seeking to sign on the dotted line as soon as possible.

Modi will also meet his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and expand the strategic partnership. The meeting comes as Macron plans to visit India early next year while the French defense minister plans to arrive in the country later this year.

He is also expected to sit down with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that President Joe Biden was also looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit.

The only bilateral that should attract all eyes is Modis’ likely meeting with China’s Xi Jinping. If this meeting takes place, it will be Modis first with Xi after the military clash along the Line of Actual Control that began in April 2020. The two leaders attended the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit (OCS) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in September. but there was no bilateral meeting between them.

Asked about a likely meeting with Xi, Vinay Kwatra said: These bilateral engagements with other leaders are still being planned. It is something that is still evolving.

The Indian Connection

Besides his bilateral meetings and G20 engagements, Modi has taken time to interact with the Indian community in Indonesia.

On November 15, he must address the Indian community, very present in the country.

After his hectic schedule, Modi will bid farewell to Bali on November 16 and return to India, after which he will virtually participate in the proposed Kashi Tamil Samagam on November 19, 2019.

It is true that the Prime Minister never rests and works tirelessly.

