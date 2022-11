Trump urges political allies to blame McConnell for midterms: CNN

Trump is encouraging his allies to blame McConnell for the GOP’s midterm results, CNN said. Trump criticized McConnell’s spending on Alaska while neglecting other competitive races. Trump is rallying opposition to McConnell ahead of the leadership election next week. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump is calling on Republican allies and encouraging them to blame Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the lackluster midterm results, according to a CNN report.

After the Republican “red wave” failed to materialize and Democrats managed to retain control of the Senate, many party members directly blamed the former president.

However, Trump made phone calls to elected officials and new members of Congress and encouraged them to turn their anger on McConnell, CNN reported.

Trump has publicly criticized McConnell for focusing on the GOP proxy war in the Alaska Senate race. The McConnell-aligned super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, has spent more than $5 million on attack ads against Trump-backed Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, seeking to unseat incumbent Senator Lisa Murkowski.

Meanwhile, the McConnell-aligned group canceled $9.6 million worth of TV ads in Arizona, where Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has since beaten Republican Blake Masters. Trump was very critical of the decision, an aide told CNN.

Masters directly blamed McConnell for his loss, suggesting it was “maliciousness” or “gross incompetence” that caused the senior Republican to largely avoid getting involved in the race.

Trump expressed his frustrations with McConnell backstage to everyone he spoke to this week, sources told CNN.

“He’s not making explicit demands, but he wants to see more Republicans hold Mitch accountable,” a person close to Trump told the outlet.

McConnell has long been the focus of anger at Trump, with the former president repeatedly attacking him and calling for his replacement as GOP leader in the Senate.

Trump has called McConnell a “piece of shit” and an “old crow” in the past, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

With leadership elections set to take place next week, McConnell appears to have built up his support for the job but faces growing discontent within the party, with some senators calling for a postponement of the vote, NBC reported.

No Republican senator has said he plans to run against McConnell, although Trump has previously suggested Florida Sen. Rick Scott could be a good replacement.

If elected leader for another two years, McConnell will become the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history.

