Politics
Emboldened Xi Jinping Returns to Global Stage with G20 Summit
Xi Jinping returns to the international stage this week as he makes his first appearance at a major global gathering in nearly three years, where the credibility of Beijing’s claims to be neutral on the war in Ukraine will be tested.
Aside from a brief trip to Central Asia in September for a regional security summit where Xi only interacted with friends and allies, including his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Chinese president has not ventured outside. abroad since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In what is also his first diplomatic foray since securing a third term in office last month, Xi will meet US President Joe Biden for their first face-to-face dialogue as leaders, ahead of the opening of a summit. of the G20 a day later in Bali, Indonesia. .
Putin’s last-minute decision to skip the G20 will make Xi’s mission easier by reducing much of the drama that was anticipated at the first Cold War II world summit.
But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its administration’s tacit support for the Kremlin despite its claims of neutrality on the conflict will nevertheless dominate the agenda, putting the Chinese president in an uncomfortable position.
Xi and Putin formally hailed a boundless partnership between their countries when they met in Beijing in February, just 20 days before the Russian president ordered his army into Ukraine.
But according to four people briefed on the February meeting, Xi was caught off guard by an invasion that Putin had failed to warn him about in advance, jeopardizing the safety of thousands of Chinese nationals then living in Ukraine.
Putin did not tell Xi the truth, a Chinese official told the Financial Times.
If he had told us, we wouldn’t have been in such an embarrassing position, the manager added. We had over 6,000 Chinese nationals living in Ukraine and some of them died during the evacuation [although] we cannot make this public.
In a speech last month, Putin said he had not informed his close friend Xi of the impending invasion in February. The Russian president added that the strength of relations between the countries was unprecedented.
Xi has invested too much political capital in China-Russia relations to express any concern about the war.
China’s Communist Party senior leadership, which is now made up of Xi loyalists, appreciates close strategic ties with Russia in the face of what it perceives as a US effort to thwart its rise with trade and technology sanctions.
He also blames Washington for frustrating Xi’s ambition to unify China and Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing says is part of its sovereign territory.
Ni Shixiong, an international relations expert at Fudan University in Shanghai, said the Chinese government had done all it could to signal its dissatisfaction with Putin’s threats over the possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
China and Russia rely on each other strategically, Ni said. China made a concession by publicly opposing the use of nuclear weapons. We have to some extent met the requirements of [the US and its allies]. It is time to see if the United States recognizes this and acts accordingly.
Beijing has called on Washington to roll back trade and technology sanctions and halted bilateral contacts on a range of issues following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan in August.
But the US president has further restricted Chinese companies’ access to critical semiconductor supplies, a sector vital to Xi’s ambitions for self-sufficiency in next-generation technologies.
The onus is on China to convince the United States that its stance has moved significantly away from tilting toward Russia toward a more neutral stance, said Scott Kennedy, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. , who recently traveled to Beijing for informal talks with Chinese policymakers. Washington finds that what China has done is too little, too late.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Xi has called or met with Putin at least three times but has not spoken with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.
Zhu Feng, a professor at Nanjing University, said Beijing would seek reciprocal concessions on trade and technology from Washington before adjusting its stance on Ukraine.
China can’t do much about Ukraine, he said. China did not recognize the Russians [2014] the annexation of Crimea, not to mention eastern Ukraine.
That’s all China can do. Why should China help the West when the United States sees China as its greatest threat?
|
