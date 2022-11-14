Massive statement by Imran Khan “Shaheen” after PAK’s final loss in T20WC against ENG | locust





138 was never a winning target Pakistan set for England in Sunday’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was actually the second-lowest figure ever in any T20 World Cup final. Still, Pakistan pushed England all the way with their fiery paced attack. England were on the back foot and even the well-placed Ben Stokes seemed to struggle to cross the ball. But that all changed after Shaheen Afridi’s knee injury resurfaced, at the most unlikely of times. Pakistan eventually lost the plot from there and lost the final by six wickets. Imran Khan, the only Pakistani cricketer to lead the nation to a World Cup victory, broke his silence on the defeat by making a big statement about Shaheen and his injury.

England needed 41 from 30 with Stokes in the middle and Moeen Ali the new hitter. It looked doable for England, but Pakistan still had two overs from Shaheen with Haris Rauf. And with the impact of the Pakistani pacers in the game, England looked to be in trouble.

Shaheen started his third with a point ball, but looked in absolute discomfort. A few overs back, he had landed awkwardly on his knee taking a hold to dismiss Harry Brook. He was assisted by the physio, but came back for his last two overs. But Shaheen couldn’t play another. He limped off the pitch and Babar was forced to bring in Iftikhar Ahmed to shut him down.

England capitalized as Stokes hit a four and a six on his final two deliveries, which was enough to get the team back in the game. And in the space of 14 more deliveries, England concluded the race to become T20 world champions for the second time in history.

In a video shared by Dawn, Imran said Shaheen could have made the difference in those two overs, but his injury changed the scenario for Pakistan.

I used to tell my team to fight to the last bowl. Do your best. But when the result comes and you’ve given your best, then it’s God’s will. But what’s not in your hands [] the way Shaheen Afridi was hurt, there’s nothing anyone can do about it. And unfortunately it happened at a time when the match was at a very important stage and Shaheen could have made the difference. I’m not saying we could have won but it was at a time when the game could have changed, he said.

Imran however praised the paced attack of Pakistan and the team as well.

I especially want to say that our fast bowling attack [] from what i saw today [] is the best fast bowling attack in the world. Our team is currently among the best teams in the world, added Imran.

