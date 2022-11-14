Donald Trump is expected to make his “very big announcement” soon. What do we know about this?





“I’m going to make a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.”

It was Donald Trump, speaking in Ohio to endorse author-turned-Senate nominee JD Vance ahead of the midterm elections last week.

It has been widely speculated that Trump will take this opportunity to reveal his candidacy for a second presidential race ahead of the 2024 US election.

The predicted “red wave” of Republican votes in the midterm elections has not materialized, but that is unlikely to deter Trump from implementing plans to regain power.

Is the “big announcement” still going on?

Right now, yes.

One of Trump’s advisers, Jason Miller, said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast on Friday that the former president will announce his 2024 presidential campaign.

Rumors emerged that other advisers were encouraging Trump to delay the high-profile appearance after some key midterm Republican losses, but at this point there has been no postponement of the event to Mar- a-Lago.

Bloomberg Opinion senior editor Tim O’Brien told MSNBC over the weekend that whether or not this specific appearance goes as planned, there’s no way we’ve seen the last of Donald Trump.

“If he does not announce, or if he announces, even if the [Republican] party want to put him in their rearview mirror, he’s someone who’s not going away,” he told Deadline White House.

“Most of the people he specifically campaigned with lost on Tuesday night. He knows that and the party knows that, and no one in the party would really take him until Tuesday because they thought he still had some magical influence. on voters.

“He still has a strong influence on his base, that 30 or so percent of Republicans who love him, but he doesn’t have a viable national electoral base.

“It took Tuesday night for the party to start moving against him.”

Donald Trump has been accused of boosting midterm candidates who failed to attract enough voters. (AP) What fallout against Trump from midterms?

The former US president had been hovering over the 2022 midterm elections all year, using his continued popularity among far-right conservatives to sway the candidates the Republican Party nominated for the congressional races, running for office. of governor and local.

Even if the Republicans win a slim majority in the House (which, at this point, appears to be the case), Trump has been blamed for encouraging candidates who were unable to appeal to a large enough electorate.

A potential Republican loss in Georgia’s runoff could further hurt Trump’s popularity, he has been a vocal advocate for controversial candidate Herschel Walker.

The result could boost the odds that recently re-elected Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will choose to challenge Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Will we see a Trump-Pence 2.0 deal?

Well probably not.

Former Vice President Mike Pence sat down for an interview with World News Tonight, broadcast in full Sunday evening local time, one of his first TV interviews since the attack on the US Capitol in January 2021.

He said Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 “endangered me and my family” and everyone at the scene of the violent riots.

“The president’s words were reckless,” Pence told anchor David Muir.

“It was clear that he had decided to be part of the problem.”

Nor has there been any love lost between Trump and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who is said to have shouldered much of the former US president’s blame for the party’s midterm losses.

In a post on his Truth Social social media site, Trump attacked McConnell over the defeat of Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters in Arizona.

Several Republicans, mostly supporters of Georgia runoff candidate Herschel Walker or opponents of McConnell, have called for the party’s impending leadership elections to be delayed.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is a Republican who has publicly said he will oppose McConnell’s upcoming GOP leadership bid and accused the party of disenfranchising its Georgia nominee.

“I don’t know why the Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is over,” Hawley tweeted.

“We have a trickle in [Georgia] are they saying it doesn’t matter?”

