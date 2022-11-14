G20 Summit in Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brief world leaders on India’s evolving priorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have several bilateral interactions with world leaders during the G20 summit in Indonesia and brief them on the evolving G20 priorities in India, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said on Sunday ahead of the prime minister’s trip. Modi in Bali.

Prime Minister Modi is heading to the Indonesian city on Monday for a three-day visit to attend the summit which will also be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

Secretary Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi will review key elements of bilateral engagement with these world leaders on the sidelines of the Bali summit at a special press conference on Sunday.

Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi will participate in three key sessions – food and energy security, digital transformation and health – at the G20 summit and that he and other leaders will deliberate extensively on key topical issues, including the state of the world economy. , issues related to energy, the environment, agriculture, health and digital transformation.

The foreign minister said the summit was particularly special for India as it will hold the chairmanship of the grouping from December 1 for a period of one year, and the handover of the chairmanship will take place during the summit in Bali .

“India, as the next President, will strive to give greater voice to issues of concern to the countries of the South and lead the agenda of the G20 in a representative and balanced manner,” Kwatra said.

“On the sidelines of the Bali summit, Prime Minister Modi would have several bilateral interactions with G20 leaders to brief them of course on the evolving G20 priorities in India, as well as to review key elements of bilateral engagement with these world leaders,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said India’s G20 Presidency hopes to bring new strength, direction and perspective to the G20 discussions on various topics including green development, environmental lifestyle, digital transformation, growth inclusive and resilient and women-led development.

More importantly, he said that India intends to give a greater voice to the countries of the South on issues of international economic cooperation as well as the need for reforming 21st century institutions.

The Prime Minister’s next visit to Bali begins today.

“As you all know, the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and it plays a crucial role in shaping and strengthening the global architecture and governance on all major international economic and development issues” , said Mr. Kwatra.

G20 members represent around 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the world’s population.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi and other G20 leaders will extensively discuss key topical issues, including the state of the global economy, issues relating to energy, environment, agriculture , health and digital transformation, etc.

Official sources said Modi will have around 20 engagements during his nearly 45-hour stay in Bali and hold bilateral meetings with around 10 world leaders.

In line with the current schedule, the Bali Summit includes three working sessions at the Leaders’ level, which will be attended by the PM. These include sessions on food and energy security, a session on digital transformation and a session on health.

During his visit to Bali, Prime Minister Modi will also address and interact with the Indian community and friends of India and Bali, during the Indian community reception on November 15.

