The Establishment’s Imran Problem – Analysis – Eurasia Review





By Shivam Shekhawat

November is expected to be a difficult month for Pakistan. A failed assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his rally in Wazirabad on the seventh day of his long march has raised tensions in the country.

Although the PTI President is out of harm’s way, the intended and unintended consequences of the act do not inspire hope for the future. The impending transition in the military high command with the current Chief of Army Staff (COAS) due to retire by the end of November and Imran Khan’s relentless attacks on the army and the government portend a difficult period for Pakistani democracy. While it is not unusual for civilian leaders to enter into an impasse with each other, what sets the current crisis apart is the involvement of the military and the potential for escalation that such involvement portends.

Stability has eluded Islamabad since Khan was removed from office in April this year; the events of recent days have further complicated the situation. The death of a journalist, Arshad Sharif, who was mysteriously killed in a shooting in Kenya has been co-opted by different sections of the state to further their narrative. Even though the military’s invisible hand in influencing political decisions in the country is now common knowledge, there has always been a sense of mystery associated with the establishment. This aura and the seeming invincibility of the institutions crumbled last week. In response to Khan’s relentless tirade against army and COAS officers, the head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the spokesperson for Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) organized a first conference of the genre. With the apparent aim of clearing the air around Sharif’s murder, the presser was used as a platform by the military to denigrate Khan and his shrewd machinations to destabilize the political regime as well as appease alleged divisions within strength itself.

A war of stories

Imran Khan’s offensive against the ruling PPP and PML-N coalition under Shehbaz Sharif has continued unabated. He mobilized people through divisive rhetoric and huge rallies, against the ineffectual politics of the corruption-ridden two-party dynasty and urged them to support the PTI to usher in a new dawn in Pakistan. . While there were hopes that his momentum was waning over the months, his recent victory in the by-elections, where he won six of the seven seats in the National Assembly, gives an indication of the support he still enjoys. His typical claims of the Sharif family’s corruption and petty politics are nothing unusual, it was his accelerated pace of criticism of the Pakistani military that changed the rules of the game.

While Khan’s rise to power in 2018 was seen as a consequence of military support, the latter’s role in his fall in April 2022 has been the target of his rhetoric in recent months. Accusing the United States of plotting a regime change, he also indirectly attacked the military for withdrawing its support and backing the opposition. Speculation of Khan falling out of favor with the military over his reluctance to appoint the new ISI chief and his efforts to displace the current COAS has been circulating since last year, but the scale and intensity of the assertions against the army that he spat out is unprecedented. Initially resorting to insinuations like neutrals etc., he eventually escalated to direct insults, blaming them for the chaos the country currently finds itself in. Refusing to put himself on hold with former prime ministers who pampered the army to keep their seats, he asked the army to rethink its policy, justifying its reaction as constructive criticism to further strengthen the institution.

Vehemently demanding an election sooner than expected, he announced a long march from Lahore on October 28 for their jihad for Haqeeqi Azadi. With the purported aim of calling new elections and fighting for justice for the slain journalist, the march and its rallies have been a stage for the populist leader to engage in utopian rhetoric, weaving dreams of a new Pakistan and a gentle revolution. The party has insisted on the popularity of their rallies, presenting them as a sign of citizens’ discontent with the government in place and their desire to hold the people in power accountable. Khan has managed to some extent to place that responsibility on the ruling coalition and the military, with himself donning the armor of their saviour, one who will chart a new course for the country, if only he has a free hand. to do this.

Thus, for Khan, creating the character of a self-made man who has the will and ability to change the fortunes of Pakistan but who is repeatedly thwarted by the powers that be in the exercise of his duty is a strategy to rebuild his electoral fortune. A snap election offers him the opportunity to capitalize on this rhetoric and push for a snap election as it is the only way to achieve stability to solve the country’s economic problems. He categorically rejected the possibility of working with the ruling coalition. Meanwhile, civilian leaders were found struggling, unable to stem the tide of discontent while simultaneously failing to stabilize the country.

A political presser

On the eve of Khans Long March, in an unprecedented move, ISI DG Nadeem Anjum along with ISPR Spokesperson Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar held a press conference. Aiming to dispel false narratives created and spread by Khan to return to power around the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif, the novelty of security forces organizing a presser has become a hot topic of discussion in Pakistan and abroad. Questions about a proverbial flaw in military armor and the effectiveness of Khan’s malignant rhetoric in weakening the unity and strength of the army have also been raised.

The presser was aiming for several things. Intended primarily to steer the military away from the political disorder that had engulfed the nation, it targeted ordinary citizens and civilian leaders as much as the military itself. Rejecting the role of the army in the journalist’s assassination, the ISI reassured the population and reiterated its decision to refrain from meddling in political affairs. The two officers chastised Khan for offering the current COAS an extension to save his government and argued that it was because of their refusal to step out of their constitutional mandate that Khan unleashed his fury against the institution.

Assassination and its aftermath

Adding fuel to an already simmering fire, an assassination attempt was made on Khan. The former prime minister was shot in the leg and is out of danger while the shooter was apprehended. Less than 24 hours after the assassination attempt, protests erupted across the country, with PTI supporters taking to the streets of Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, burning tires and chanting anti-government slogans. The official PTI Twitter channel posted footage of protests outside the Core Commander House in Peshawar, suggesting that press conferences by apolitical people and their failure to prevent the attack on their president may lead to establishment discontent. Images of people vandalizing army tanks and marching towards officers’ houses show a tectonic shift in the perception of the army among the population.

Describing it as an assault on Pakistan, the PTI quickly weaponized the attack to advance its demands for a snap election. More political drama ensued when Pakistan’s Electronics and Media Regulatory Authority blocked news channels from airing the video of PTI chief Asad Umars in which he named three suspects who, according to Imran Khan, were behind the attack. Deeming him capable of disturbing the peace and interfering with the investigation, he called the allegations unsubstantiated and aimed at disparaging state institutions.

Conclusion

Imran Khan’s tenure has been characterized as a sort of hybrid regime in Pakistan. This system, while allowing the military to take the reins of government from behind, prevented it from assuming any responsibility if things went wrong. And everything would have gone according to plan had it not been for the challenge presented by the PTI president and his flurry of supporters. The failure of civilian governments to rise to the occasion and military allegations castigating Khan for his secret overtures and offer to extend the mandate of COAS have helped to solidify the sentiments of PTI supporters on the role of the military in the motion of censure. While the events of recent weeks must have forced the armed forces to rethink their strategy, this does not mark the start of their withdrawal from politics, regardless of public statements. Concerns about the ineffectiveness of the hybrid regime and the fundamental difference in perception between a military leader and a political leader will persist, something the next COAS will have to deal with when assuming leadership.

The Long March was due to reach Islamabad on November 4, but delays on the ground and now the assassination attempt have thrown things into limbo. The ruling government has been on its toes and the Home Secretary has refused to allow the march unless he pledges to be completely peaceful. Wrapping his statements in the cloak of rights, justice and true freedom, Khan has made every effort to stay relevant and rally public opinion behind him. His speeches of revolution and of a complete overhaul of the country’s governance do not stem from a real desire for reform. Like his predecessors, he is keen to resume his duties and concentrate power in his hands. But the government has flatly rejected any talks with him on the issue of the next COAS or the elections, blaming him for feeding India’s media over his public rant against the military.

In the future, the country will have to face difficult questions. Although anticipating the next move of Khans will be a difficult task, there will be increased politicization of the appointment of the new COAS and a growing crescendo of votes will demand a snap election. With the elections scheduled for more than ten months, the chances of stabilization of the situation seem for the moment weak.

