Opinion: Trump is adored by his supporters. Dave Chappelle explained why





Dean Obeidallah, a former lawyer, is the host of the daily SiriusXM radio program The Dean Obeidallah Show and a columnist for The Daily Beast.

Comedian Dave Chappelle is making headlines for his Saturday Night Live monologue in which he joked about, among other things, Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments.

Chappelles barbs on the subject included tongue-in-cheek advice on how West should have handled the resulting firestorm, and a joke about sneaker maker Adidas’ decision to drop the rapper as a business partner.

But the comments he made about former President Donald Trump deserve even more attention than those about Ye. And they should serve as a wake-up call to anyone who thinks the former president is going to quietly fade away.

Chappelle pivoted about halfway through his 15-minute opening monologue on the subject of Trump, remarking that I’m watching the news now, (and) they’re declaring the end of the Trump era. He then fused his acerbic comedy with a simple truth that anyone who wants Trump off the political landscape needs to hear: Trump’s base didn’t come close to giving up on him.

I’m just being honest with you, I live in Ohio among poor white people, he said, adding: A lot of you don’t understand why Trump was so popular (and) much loved. Chappelle, who admitted in his monologue that he was a Democrat, then offered a comedic explanation of why Trump is adored by his supporters.

He joked that Trump was an honest liar who spoke the blunt truth about a system set up to help the rich and powerful. And he recounted how Trump openly admitted it during a 2016 campaign debate: He said, I know the system is rigged because I use it.

The comedian then joked how Trump, accused during this debate by Hillary Clinton of not paying taxes, shot back: That makes me smart.

Chappelle shared that for many working-class Americans struggling to make ends meet, Trump’s honesty in revealing that the rich and powerful have taken full advantage of a system designed to benefit them has only strengthened his stature.

Now we can debate all day why people really love Trump. Was it for the reasons suggested by Chappelle? Or was there, for some, a perverse appeal to his bigotry and defense of white nationalists? Does he own the libraries? His tax cuts that greatly favored the rich? It can be a mixture of all of these reasons or entirely different reasons. But there’s no denying that in polls taken before last week’s election, Trump was by far the Republicans’ top choice to be their 2024 presidential candidate.

A New York Times/Siena College poll found in mid-October that 49% of Republican voters favored Trump as the 2024 presidential candidate. His closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, got a 26% support. This poll was taken before the GOP failed mid-term.

Since then, many in the party have blamed Trump for the lackluster performance of Republican candidates at the polls, noting that high profile candidates he has endorsed have lost marquee races. Trump’s most notable losses span the country, from US Senate candidates Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Blake Masters in Arizona, to his gubernatorial choices in battleground states such as Michigan and Wisconsin.

Still, there’s no reason to believe that mainstream Republican voters will be deterred from backing Trump despite last week’s election debacle for which he was heavily blamed. Trump was still the GOP base’s top pick in 2024 despite his sloppy handling of the Covid-19 pandemic response (as 2020 polls showed) and his role in stirring up the mobs responsible for the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

If his base overlooked all of that, it’s hard to imagine that all of his supporters will abandon him simply because the Republicans didn’t get the red wave they expected.

There is another deeply concerning reason why Trump’s support won’t simply evaporate. As historian and autocracy expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat explained in a 2021 interview, Trump is an authoritarian leader who has developed a cult-like following. Trump followed the authoritarian playbook with propaganda, with corruption, with incitement to violence, she said. It makes Trump a bond with his supporters unlike anything we are used to seeing in American politics.

And in an article she wrote last year for The Economist, Ben-Ghiat said Trump’s influence will not dissipate until democratic institutions formally confirm misconduct, such as by a conviction by a court. That’s why, she says, it’s so important to hold Mr. Trump accountable.

But who knows if Trump will ever be held accountable and what the impact on his supporters would be if he ever were? That could make his supporters cling to him even more despite what millions of Americans, including even some Republican officials, might wish.

Given reports that Trump is set to announce his 2024 presidential run this week, I predict he won’t be leaving any time soon, even without delivering the red wave his supporters had so hoped for.

