Indonesia has a $3.5 billion investment opportunity for a net zero transition





The global transition to net-zero presents a $3.5 trillion investment opportunity for Indonesia, according to a new report released Saturday at the BNEF Summit in Bali by research firm BloombergNEF (BNEF) titled Net-Zero Transition: Opportunities for Indonesia. Based on BNEF’s New Energy Outlook, its annual long-term scenario analysis of the future of the energy economy, the report examines how Indonesia’s energy supply could evolve under the economic transition scenario ( ETS) of the BNEF as well as a net zero scenario (NZS). with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Both scenarios expect that the growth in electricity demand can be met mainly by the deployment of renewable energies such as solar, thanks to their falling costs. Under the ETS, Indonesia’s electricity demand is expected to triple by 2050 to 919 terawatt hours from 306 terawatt hours in 2021. Today, coal-fired power plants meet more than 60% of demand electricity from Indonesia. Under the ETS, the share of coal peaks at 74% by 2027, then declines to 24% in 2050. At that time, the combined share of renewables in electricity supply reaches 74%. Under the NZS, Indonesia’s electricity demand is expected to increase fivefold by 2050, as electricity accounts for a greater proportion of final energy demand, for example by displacing oil as a transport fuel road. The NZS predicts that 75% of electricity supply by mid-century would come from renewables, with the rest supplied by coal-fired power stations equipped with carbon capture and storage (17%) as well as nuclear (7%). Caroline Chua, BNEF’s Chief Clean Energy Analyst for Southeast Asia, said: Under the net zero scenario, as demand for Indonesian coal exports declines by more than 60%, national coal-fired power plants equipped with carbon capture and storage (CCS) could ensure a just transition. way for the country’s coal industry. On the other hand, Indonesia must also consider measures to accelerate the growth of renewable energy in this decade. The global transition to net zero also represents new export opportunities for Indonesia, as demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles is expected to reach more than 2 terawatt hours per year by the second half of this decade. Thanks to its nickel riches, Indonesia has already attracted plans for 25 gigawatt hours of battery manufacturing capacity. Allen Tom Abraham, BNEF Senior Transportation Analyst for Asia-Pacific, said: As the country with the largest nickel reserves in the world, Indonesia has a significant opportunity to increase its battery manufacturing capacity. lithium ions. To do this, it will have to improve the environmental performance of its mining sector as well as increase domestic demand for batteries by accelerating the electrification of mobility. To fund the energy transition, Indonesia will need just under $2 trillion in investments under the BNEF ETS and up to $3.5 trillion under the NZS. recommended for you Singapore unveils plan to aim for net zero emissions by 2050

