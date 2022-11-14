Biden and Xi meet face to face as superpower relations mired in tension

November 13 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, over U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia’s war in Ukraine and Korea’s nuclear ambitions of the North being at the top of its agenda.

The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the superpowers are at their lowest in decades. The two will meet on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of the annual Group of 20 (G20) summit of leaders from the world’s major developed and emerging economies.

Biden enters the meeting on the heels of a major national victory with Democrats taking control of the Senate, a development recognized by world leaders, while Xi secured an unprecedented third term in office last month.

“I know I’m coming stronger but I don’t need this. I know Xi Jinping, I’ve spent more time with him than any other world leader.” Biden told reporters in Cambodia on Sunday after the Senate results. “There is never a miscalculation on … the position of any of us.”

The US president, who is on a whirlwind trip with stops at an international climate summit in Egypt, an ASEAN meeting and the East Asia summit in Cambodia ahead of the G20, hopes establish a “floor for relations” with China and ensure there are rules that bound the competition between the two nations.

Biden recently said he was unwilling to make fundamental concessions when meeting with Xi and wanted the two leaders to define their “red lines” and resolve areas of conflict.

The meeting is unlikely to yield concrete results and no joint statement is expected, the White House said, but it could help stabilize ties marred by growing tensions over the Hong Kong and Taiwan issues at the South China Sea, coercive trade practices and US restrictions. on Chinese technology.

Biden and Xi, who have held five phone or video calls since Biden took office in January 2021, last met in person during the Obama administration. Tensions erupted particularly after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August trip to Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island that Beijing claims as its territory.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the meeting could last two hours or more and that Biden would be “totally straightforward and straightforward” in conversation.

“The president sees the United States and China as engaged in fierce competition, but that competition must not boil over into conflict or confrontation,” Sullivan told reporters, promising comments to Biden afterward. He said Biden would also seek areas where the United States and China could work together, including climate change or public health.

THE RELATIONSHIP IS MORE THAN A DECADE OLD

The two leaders know each other well, having traveled more than 17,000 miles together and spent 78 hours in meetings, according to Biden’s calculations. They spent time together in the United States and China in 2011 and 2012, when they were both vice presidents of their respective countries.

Beijing, frustrated by what it sees as the Biden administration’s militarization of economic policies, has sought to expand its ties with Europe and Africa. Xi’s government has also criticized the Biden administration’s stance toward Taiwan as undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Chinese president also suggested that Washington wants to stifle Beijing’s growing influence as it tries to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy.

Monday’s meeting on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 leaders in Bali, Indonesia, comes weeks after the Biden administration unveiled a new national security strategy that sees an increasingly authoritarian China as the greatest challenge to the world order.

“The Biden administration will try to kill two birds with one stone – soliciting Chinese support on issues such as North Korea’s containment and climate change – to create a basis for cooperation between China and the United States. “said Oriana Skylar Mastro, China expert at Stanford University.

Reporting by Nandita Bose, David Brunnstrom, Simon Lewis, Writing by Andrea Shalal and Nandita Bose; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Lisa Shumaker

