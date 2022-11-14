Politics
Scottish political cartoonist explains how Boris Johnson has ‘made it easy’
A pro-independence political cartoonist has released a new collection of her work which takes aim at Boris Johnson.
Lorna Miller, who works as Mistress Of Line, graduated in Fine Art, Drawing and Painting from Glasgow School of Art in 1994.
Since then she has worked as a political cartoonist for Private Eye and The Guardian.
His latest book, The Posh Boy, The Pants & The Pandemic, is a selection of more than 40 cartoons that Miller drew during Johnson’s time as prime minister.
READ MORE:Douglas Stuart on masculinity, class and the changing face of Glasgow
He made the job so much easier as a draftsman. He’s become such a caricature of himself without us even having to elaborate too much on his own clumsy efforts to be prime minister, Miller told The National.
She continued: People say political cartoons are kind of old news. They think the day after they were done they’re irrelevant but when I looked at all the work I had done I thought it served as a trace of a period really crazy in most people’s lives.
It was something they had never experienced or had to face before. I think it gave everyone a whole new awareness of how we are governed and who we power.
It got me thinking about how we collect these kinds of experiences and express them because there was so much going on. We live in a crazy world, so many things are happening all the time. This is a recording of that.
The practice of watching the news and coming up with something was weird because I had to find fun ways to do it at a time when everything was going so wrong.
After graduating, Miller self-published a comic book titled Witch which she described as her own crazy stories and designs.
Following a positive review in the arts and culture magazine Variant, Miller began to think she could make a living from her work.
She said: I think when you get out of art school it’s hard to know what field you’re going into, how you can continue as an artist and pay the bills. It is not easy.
I liked that you have some level of control over everything you do, a lot of people were self-publishing when I started.
Even if you didn’t have a name or money, cartoons were an art form anyone could get into with paper, pen, and ink.
She laughs as she recalls the launch of another comic strip, Parade, which took place in Glasgow.
Miller said: I remember holding a comic book exhibition at a Java Café on Woodlands Road. It was an internet cafe which was very exciting at the time because everything was completely new.
Eventually she moved to Brighton, where her career really took off when she started writing for children’s magazines and doing coloring work.
His time working on a Thomas the Tank Engine comic inspired the work below.
Commissions came from all over the world. I was asked to do illustrations in my own style. Even though I was commissioned, I didn’t have to do anything different from the way I wanted to work.
I had a lot of control over the kind of work I got; it was fun and I felt like it wasn’t just commercial.
It was me who could make my own works of art, but also make a living from it.
More recently, Miller designed the cover for a book about the legacy of the Glasgow School of Art fires.
Throughout her career, she noticed that attention to Scottish politics grew, particularly as the independence movement grew.
When I started Scottish politics was not a priority, but things have completely changed and many more are aware of independence.
After leaving a Conservative dominated area of England, I was energized by the independence movement and people coming together with a common vision.
There are always arguments in politics, but in Scotland it feels like most of us don’t want the Tories and that attachment to Westminster.
I think the pandemic has highlighted how dangerous it was to be linked to someone like Boris Johnson who was leading the country.
