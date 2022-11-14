Reviving global growth will be top of mind for G20, says PM Modi: 10-point analysis | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. This comes just weeks before India assumes the G20 presidency from December 1. The bloc would represent more than 80% of world GDP and more than 75% of world trade. Along with taking over the presidency, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to hold meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. During the Bali summit, I will have in-depth discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation. On the sidelines of the G20 summit, I will meet the leaders of several other participating countries and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them, the Prime Minister said in his departure statement. Here are the ten main points of the G20 summit: 1) At an important time for our country and our citizens, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India during the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 presidency from December 1, Prime Minister Modi said on Monday. I will also personally invite G20 members and other guests to our G20 summit next year,” he added. 2) US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping are among world leaders attending the November 15-16 summit 3) “During the summit, world leaders will deliberate on topical issues including the state of the economy, issues related to energy, environment, agriculture, health, among others” , Vinay Kwatra, secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said during a briefing on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi will attend three sessions on food and energy security, digital transformation and health, he stressed. 4) With the nine-month war in Ukraine set to end on November 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin will skip the summit. But the conflict should remain a key topic of discussion. 5) Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi are also expected to hold much-anticipated talks on various issues, including Taiwan. 6) Last week, as Prime Minister Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency, he said, “India’s G20 Presidency comes at a time of crisis and chaos in the world. The world is suffering the aftermath of a disruptive pandemic that only happens once in a century, conflict and a lot of economic uncertainty. While the lotus – a symbol of national heritage – features in India’s G20 logo, the country also sends a message of – “One Land, One Family, One Future. 7) PM Modi will address the Indian community on Tuesday. I look forward to addressing the Indian community in Bali at a reception, he said in his leaving statement. 8) “Summit should produce the leaders’ statement to support accelerating global recovery,” read a tweet on the summit’s official handle by host country Indonesia last week. “G20 countries will provide strategic direction for the priorities of the Pandemic Fund. Currently, the Pandemic Fund is calling for funding proposals to use this funding accordingly,” he added in another. 9) G20 members include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and European Union. 10) The summit should take place at a time when the crucial COP27 summit is taking place in Egypt, where world leaders are urged to reflect on the effects of climate change.

