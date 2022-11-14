Did Trump hurt Republicans in the 2022 election? The numbers indicate yes.





WASHINGTON How did Democrats stop a red wave in 2022?

The short answer: Donald Trump seems to have helped them.

Contrary to past trends, the 2022 midterm elections have turned out to be almost as much a referendum on the defeated former president as on incumbent Joe Biden, according to exit polls conducted by Edison Research for NBC News and other networks. .

Trump was high in the minds of voters and dragged his party’s candidates nationally and in key swing states with Senate races despite his absence from office. In many cases, it has softened the impact of Bidens’ unpopularity and widespread economic pain, helping Democrats defy political gravity and defend themselves.

Nationally, 32% of voters in 2022 said their vote was against Joe Biden. But 28% said their vote was to oppose Donald Trump, even though Trump was not in office. This suggests that Trump’s continued dominance of the GOP has made the 2022 election, in voters’ minds, almost as much about a defeated former president as it is about the current president and the party in power.

It was a Trump problem, a Republican operative involved in the 2022 election told NBC News, speaking candidly about the de facto GOP leader on condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation. Independents did not vote for candidates they viewed as extreme and too closely tied to Donald J. Trump.

Independent voters made up 31% of the electorate and they favored Democrats over Republicans by a 49% to 47% margin, a sharp break from the last four midterms in which they voted in double digits for the party out of power, according to exit polls.

Voters cast their ballots Tuesday at a Philadelphia polling station. Ryan Collerd/AFP via Getty Images File

During Trump’s first midterm in 2018, his party lost 40 House seats. During President Barack Obama’s first midterm in 2010, his party lost 63 seats in the House. According to Gallup, their approval ratings back then in the 1940s were similar to those of Bidens when voters cast their ballots in 2022. Still, the Democrats are expected to hold control of the Senate, and their losses in the House have been so modest that it’s still not clear that the GOP will win the handful of seats it needs to grab a majority.

Negative views of Biden did not correlate with the GOP vote. The 10% of voters who said they somewhat disapproved of Biden narrowly split for Democrats over Republicans, 49% to 45%.

Overall, Bidens’ jobs approval rating, which was 44% positive and 55% negative, was better than Trump’s 2022 rating of 39% favorable and 58% unfavorable, according to exit polls. Of the 58% who had an unfavorable view of Trump, 77% supported Democrats while 20% voted for GOP candidates.

The former president has cast a very long shadow over this election, said Ken Spain, a former Republican campaign strategist. From the candidates he backed to his refusal to step down from the national stage ahead of the election, Trump was ubiquitous.

In Arizona, Trump’s favorable rating was 42% positive and 57% negative; of those who viewed Trump negatively, 84% supported Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who is expected to win the race according to NBC News. Meanwhile, 38% said their vote was against Joe Biden, and they voted 95% to 2% for Republican Blake Masters. But 35% said their motivation for voting was to oppose Donald Trump, and they voted 96% to 1% for Kelly.

In Pennsylvania, Trump’s favorable rating was 40% positive and 58% negative. Once again, Trump’s views correlated with their support for his endorsed Republican nominee, Mehmet Oz, who lost to Democrat John Fetterman. About 30% of Pennsylvanians said their vote was to oppose Biden, while 26% said their vote was to oppose Trump. Only 6% of 2020 Biden voters backed Oz, while 8% of 2020 Trump voters backed Democrat John Fetterman.

Trump responds to his critics

Since the election, Trump has spread baseless claims about a corrupt vote count in Pennsylvania and a tainted election in Arizona claims Oz and Masters failed to echo. He also complained about not getting enough kudos or praise for Republican candidates who won.

Blame it on Mitch McConnells. Spending money to defeat big Republican candidates instead of backing Blake Masters and others was a big mistake, Trump said in a social media post Sunday, attacking the GOP Senate Minority Leader for having supported the infrastructure law. He blew up the Midterms, and everyone despises him.

NBC News exit polls show Americans’ votes in 2022 were closely correlated with their preference for the party in 2020, unlike previous midterms in which many swing voters who supported the president switched to the party of opposition. Moreover, Democratic enthusiasm was relatively high, attributable to a variety of factors, including the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion in June.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at Mar-aLlago in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday.Andrew Harnik/AP

Nationally, 92% of Biden voters backed Democrats, while 7% pulled away to support Republicans. And 96% of Trump voters backed Republicans, while 3% broke for Democrats, exit polls showed.

Not all Republicans blame Trump for the losses. GOP Senate Campaign Chairman Rick Scott said Friday night that 2022 was a complete disappointment because voters were uninspired by his party.

I think we didn’t have enough positive message, Scott said on Fox News. We’ve said it all about the seriousness of Biden’s agenda, Democrats are radical. But we must have a plan of what we represent.

In August, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned that Republicans might not get the seat they need to secure a majority, citing the quality of candidates as a factor. His attempts to make his party an acceptable alternative to voters worried about rising costs and crime appear to have failed.

The Republicans failed to turn it into a referendum campaign. Ultimately, the midterm elections became a choice between an unpopular president and an even more unpopular Trump, Spain said. Candidates who underperformed in battleground states and districts had one thing in common: Trump’s endorsement.

