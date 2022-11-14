Southeast Asian leaders: the region is not a proxy for any power

ASEAN should become a peaceful region and an anchor for global stability, consistently abide by international law and not be a proxy for any power, he said. ASEAN must not allow the current geopolitical dynamics to turn into a new cold war in our region.”

As China has grown more assertive in the Asia-Pacific region and asserted its claim for Taiwan’s self-governing democracy, the United States has backed off, leading to rising tensions.

Even as ASEAN leaders gathered this weekend in Phnom Penh, US naval exercises with its partners in the so-called Quadruple Group of Nations Australia, India and Japan were underway in the Philippine Sea, on the east of Taiwan.

And on Saturday, the Chinese military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, ten of which flew over the center line of the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from the mainland, Taiwan officials said.

The flights come as Chinese President Xi Jinpings has stepped up efforts to intimidate Taiwan by regularly flying fighter jets and bombers near the island and launching missiles into the sea around it.

At Sunday’s East Asia Summit, which ran concurrently with the ASEAN meeting and included both the United States and China, US President Biden stressed that the freedom of navigation and overflight should be respected in the East and South China Seas and that all disputes should be resolved peacefully. and under international law, according to the White House.

Biden said the United States would compete vigorously with China while keeping lines of communication open and ensuring that competition does not escalate into conflict, while reaffirming the importance of peace and stability through the Taiwan Strait, the White House said.

The comments came just a day before a much-anticipated meeting between Biden and Xi at the Group of 20 summit in Bali.

In Japanese meetings with ASEAN leaders, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also pointed the finger at China, expressing deep concern over unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East and South China Seas as well than economic coercion, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

He also underscored the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the esteemed members of ASEAN called for utmost restraint.

At the opening of the East Asia Summit, Cambodian leader Hun Sen called for unity, telling the rally attended by Biden, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the current global tensions have taken their toll on everyone.

Without referring to any nation by name, Hun Sen said he hoped the leaders would adopt a spirit of unity in upholding open and inclusive multilateralism, pragmatism and mutual respect to address the existential and strategic challenges we all face. confronted.

Many current challenges and tensions hamper our past hard-won efforts to promote sustainable development and cause greater difficulties in people’s lives, he said.

Li Keqiang, meanwhile, told a meeting of ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea that amid a turbulent global security situation, unilateralism and protectionism are increasing, economic and financial risks are increasing, and global development is facing unprecedented challenges.

As major economies in East Asia, Li said the group should remain committed to promoting peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and beyond, and improving the well -being peoples.

The East Asia Summit also included leaders from Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and others.

Biden raised human rights concerns in Cambodia when he met with Hun Sen on Saturday. In a statement after the meeting, the White House said Biden had urged the prime minister, an authoritarian leader in a nominally democratic nation, to reopen civic and political space ahead of his 2023 election.

Biden, according to the White House, also pushed Hun Sen to release activists including Theary Seng, a Cambodian-American lawyer who was convicted of treason. Biden also raised concerns about the activities of the Ream naval base, whose expansion Cambodian officials have described as a collaborative effort between it and China.

Another topic Biden focused on was Myanmar, where the military junta overthrew the civilian government in February 2021 and arrested its democratically elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. During his meeting with Hun Sen, Biden stressed that the United States was committed to the return of democracy to Myanmar, which had gradually moved towards a form of democratic governance before the coup.

ASEAN is struggling to get Myanmar to implement its five-point peace plan. The group has previously banned leaders of member state Myanmar from participating in its high-level events, such as the Phnom Penh summit.

ASEAN plan calls for immediate cessation of violence, dialogue between all parties, mediation by ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid and visit to Myanmar of the special envoy to meet with all the parties. The Myanmar government initially accepted the plan but made little effort to implement it.

ASEAN leaders agreed on a plan on Friday that largely requires the group’s incoming Indonesian chairmanship to develop measurable indicators and a timetable for Myanmar to implement the five-point consensus.

