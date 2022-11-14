Donald Trump breaks silence on midterm failures and blasts Mitch McConnell





Former President Donald Trump on Sunday blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for midterm election results that did not favor some GOP candidates.

“It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault. Spending money defeating big Republican candidates instead of supporting Blake Masters and others was a big mistake. Giving $4 trillion to the radical left for the Green New Deal, not for infrastructure, was an even bigger mistake. He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him and his lovely wife, Coco Chow!” Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Democrats made big gains in some states over the past week, while Trump-endorsed Republican candidates ended up with losses the GOP found disappointing as they positioned themselves for a Senate majority.

Trump’s midterm failures are currently affecting his popularity and influence among members of his own party, including Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who said Sunday that sticking with the ex-president was the “definition of madness”.

Above, former President Donald Trump speaks during election night at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 8 in Palm Beach, Florida. On Sunday, Trump blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for the GOP’s failures in the midterm elections. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

For now, Democrats are officially maintaining and potentially increasing their control over the Senate as it remains unclear which party will win the majority in the House.

Trump has repeatedly criticized McConnell and called for his resignation from his Senate post, while the minority leader blamed the former president for the January 6, 2021, attacks, when his supporters stormed the building of the Capitol in an effort to void the 2020 presidential election results.

McConnell was asked by reporters in January about his goals if the GOP controlled the Senate, according to NBC News. However, he didn’t answer the question and said “that’s a really good question. And I’ll let you know when we get back to it.”

Trump said this week he was backing Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a potential challenger to McConnell, for GOP leader amid tensions between the two Republicans.

He spoke on a recent broadcast of former Fox News host Glenn Beck’s former news program Blaze Media and confirmed that he backed Scott as a potential candidate for the leadership of the GOP in the Senate. The former president again expressed his displeasure with McConnell and also targeted his wife, Elaine Chao with potentially racist remarks.

“I think Rick Scott would be way better than McConnell,” Trump said. “I know McConnell well. His wife, I call her CoCo Chao. I wasn’t sad to see her go. I’m not a McConnell fan and I’m a Rick Scott fan.”

Scott, was preparing for a GOP victory in the Senate to challenge McConnell as party leader, Politico reported Thursday. He would have even announced his intentions before in a video. However, these intentions may not materialize with the results of the current elections.

Newsweek has contacted McConnell’s media office for comment.

Update 11/13/22, 12:45 PM ET: This story has been updated to include additional information.

