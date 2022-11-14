Will have in-depth discussions on reviving global growth, energy security and the environment





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a departure statement on Monday ahead of his visit to Indonesia for the G20 leaders’ summit “During the Bali summit, I will have in-depth discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, the environment, health and digital transformation,” he said in the statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The Prime Minister said that on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, “During the Bali Summit, I will have in-depth discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as the recovery global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. On the sidelines of the G20 summit, I will meet the leaders of several other participating countries and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them. I look forward to addressing the Indian community in Bali at a reception on November 15, 2022.” At an important time for India, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali summit. India will officially assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1. “I will also personally invite G20 members and other guests to our G20 summit next year,” he added. Prime Minister Modi further mentioned that during his interactions at the G20 summit, he will highlight India’s achievements and its unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges. “India’s G20 Presidency will be based on the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Land, One Family, One Future’, which underscores the message of equitable growth and a shared future for all,” he said. READ ALSO | G-20 Summit 2022: Xi Jinping and Joe Biden set to discuss Taiwan and Russia invasion in highly anticipated meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Indonesia today to attend the G20 summit which will host leaders from 20 countries – representing around 85% of global GDP and around two-thirds of the world’s population – to discuss key issues of the world economy. concern under the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. During his visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with world leaders and brief them on the evolving G20 priorities in India. This G20 summit is also important because India is expected to hold the presidency from December 1, 2022 for a period of one year, and the handover will take place during this Bali summit. “India’s G20 Presidency comes at a time of global crisis and chaos. The world is suffering the aftermath of a disruptive pandemic that only happens once in a century, conflict and a lot of economic uncertainty. The lotus symbol in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times,” Prime Minister Modi said at the launch of India’s G20 logo last week. During the summit, world leaders will discuss important current issues including the global economy, energy, environment, agriculture, health and digital transformation, etc. The Bali summit, scheduled for November 15-16, includes three working sessions at the leaders’ level, which will be attended by Prime Minister Modi. These include sessions on food and energy security, a session on digital transformation and a session on health. The G20 Summit program also includes a visit by the leaders to the so-called Bahasa Indonesia, Taman Hutan Raya, a mangrove forest in Bali, on November 16. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also address and interact with the Indian community and friends of India and Bali, during the Indian community reception on November 15.

