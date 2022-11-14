Taiwan looms large as Joe Biden prepares to meet Xi Jinping in Bali | G20

Joe Biden will clarify that the United States is not seeking a conflict with Beijing during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Bali, but will stress Washington’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to senior White House officials.

The summit is the leaders’ first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office in January 2021. It will take place on the Indonesian island on Monday and comes amid growing tensions over Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that China claims as its territory and vowed to reunite, by force if necessary.

Biden will outline US priorities on China’s provocative military actions near Taiwan, one of the officials said, adding that the main goal of the summit was to reduce misunderstandings and misperceptions and put in place measures that , we believe, will set the rules of the road.

Increased cooperation would not necessarily lead to substantial progress on thornier issues such as Taiwan, the official said. The goal is to find ways to communicate about these more difficult areas, because the only thing worse than having controversial conversations is having no conversations at all.

Earlier Monday, Biden announced investments in Indonesia following a summit with the country’s President, Joko Widodo. Describing Indonesia as a critical partner, Biden also said the two countries would work together to protect our people from Covid-19.

The investments cover areas such as the climate emergency and food security, and include a $2.5 billion carbon capture deal between ExxonMobil and Indonesian state energy company Pertamina.

The partnership will enable key sectors of industry to decarbonise, according to a White House statement, adding that it would reduce carbon emissions, secure economic opportunities for Indonesian workers and help Indonesia achieve its ambitions for net zero in 2060 or earlier.

Biden and Xi, whose last discussion took place over the phone in September, are not expected to make a diplomatic breakthrough, but will instead try to reset relations between Washington and Beijing.

We are in competition. President Biden accepts this, but he wants to make sure that this competition is limited, that we build safeguards, that we have clear rules of conduct and that we do all of this to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict. , a senior White House official said. the official said.

The official, one of two who briefed reporters on Monday morning, said Bidens’ approach had the backing of allies and partners in the region, including key allies Japan and South Korea. . There is broad support for our determination to build the foundation of the relationship to responsibly increase communications.

Another senior official said: Our view is that the lines of communication should be open. I hope that’s something that President Biden makes clear enough to President Xi today: not just to open channels, but to empower key officials on both sides to really follow some of the meat that presidents are going to talk.

China drew widespread criticism in August after it held military exercises off Taiwan in response to a highly controversial visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In September, Biden said US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement on the issue, but prompting another angry response from Beijing.

Superpower relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades, marred by rising tensions over issues ranging from Hong Kong and Taiwan to the South China Sea, coercive trade practices and US restrictions on Chinese technology.

Biden, buoyed by the military breakthrough in Ukraine and the Democrats’ retention in the US Senate, said ahead of the summit that he and Xi would draw red lines in their relationship.

But they won’t discuss specifics, White House officials say, and aren’t expected to issue a joint statement. Biden is expected to speak to reporters in Bali after the meeting, which could last more than two hours, but it is unclear whether he will hold a full press conference.

Monday’s meeting is the result of dozens of hours of discussions between US and Chinese officials over the past two months. Biden has held five phone and video calls with Xi since the start of 2021, but Monday’s talks will be their first in-person since 2017, when Biden served as Barack Obama’s vice president. The last US President Xi met in person was Donald Trump, in 2019.

I know Xi Jinping, he knows me, Biden said over the weekend, adding that they had always had simple talks.

The agencies provided reports.