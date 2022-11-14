Watch Donald Trump toast and dance at Tiffany’s wedding





Donald Trump appeared to put aside any anger over the GOP’s midterm losses over the weekend at daughter Tiffany Trump’s lavish wedding to billionaire heir Michael Boulos.

The former US president toasted and spoke with her for a dance to Here Comes the Sun at his swanky Mar-a-Lago hotel in Palm Beach on Saturday night.

Video footage obtained exclusively by Page Six shows Donald, 76, and Tiffany, 29, at the reception, rocking to the classic Beatles hit as the politician chatted with the bride.

Donald who walked Tiffany down the aisle also gave a speech to the happy couple, telling Boulos, Michael, you better take care of her. Undoubtedly, you are a special person and you are way beyond your years. I’ve seen him deal with some really great people. . . You are just two spectacular people and it was a great day.

Page Six has obtained exclusive footage of Donald Trump raising a toast and dancing at his daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding on Saturday night. Page Six

Donald also talked about the weather, which was expected to be rainy due to Hurricane Nicole. Sources previously told Page Six that Tiffany was ‘collapsed’ over predictions that it could hit Palm Beach, which forced the club to evacuate earlier in the week and closed airports in the area. .

They were worried about the rain, the Celebrity Apprentice alum said during his toast. They said, sir, we’re going to build a big tent over the pool. I don’t want a tent because if you build a tent, two things: first, it’s very expensive. Who wants to spend the money? And two, it’s just not the same thing. And I said: Let’s take our chances, right Tiff?

He added great weather, I think that’s iconic for you and your life and we’re very proud of you both. Have a good life together.

However, the hurricane wasn’t the only thing that passed before the nuptials. Sources have previously told us Donald was in a bad mood after the midterm results and friends were wondering how gregarious the hell was at Tiffany’s wedding.

But “Trump was in good spirits,” a source said.

Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, also gave a speech to the happy couple, at one point thanking her ex-husband, to whom she was married from 1993 to 1999.

I just want to thank your wonderful father, Donald, and beautiful Melania [Trump] and the entire family for standing so close to Tiffany over the years, she said. It’s been a bit difficult for everyone, but the warmth you all share together is what unites this family. If we all stay strong together, we’ll help hold the world together.

The wedding cake stood eight tiers and was adorned with white flowers. Page Six

Let’s keep this love together, let’s keep our hearts together, and just step out into the world and know that we can change the world one day at a time with just our love. We can do this, she continued, adding, Donald, you may need to do a little more.

Several members of the Trump clan were present for the luxury wedding ceremony, including Melania and her son Barron, Ivanka and Jared Kushner, Eric and Lara, Don Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as Donald’s rarely seen sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau .

The stunning bride in an Elie Saab gown. Hy Goldberg for Denis Leon & Co.

A source tells us that Jonathan Foodgod Cheban, artist Alec Monopoly and Miamis Papi Steak owner David Einhorn were all in attendance, along with a close Trump associate, casino magnate Steve Wynn.

There really were no politicians at all, the insider added.

Tiffany wore designer Elie Saab for the ceremony, which included huge floral designs, and changed into an off-the-shoulder look for the reception.

Donald walked Tiffany down the aisle on her wedding day. Hy Goldberg for Denis Leon & Co.

She and Boulos took the floor for their first dance to King Harvest’s song “Dancing in the Moonlight,” swirling before dancing slowly to a version of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The white frosted wedding cake stood eight tiers and was adorned with white flowers, as seen in a photo obtained exclusively by Page Six. The reception also featured dancers in puffy white ruffles with bowler hats.

Boulos grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where his family owns a multi-billion dollar business conglomerate. He studied project management in London.

He proposed in the White House Rose Garden with a 13-carat, $1.2 million ring in January 2021.

The couple met in Mykonos in 2018 when Tiffany was vacationing with Lindsay Lohan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2022/11/13/watch-donald-trump-give-a-toast-dance-at-tiffany-trumps-wedding/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos