Bomb attack on main street in Istanbul kills 6, injures dozens

A bomb rocked a busy pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, injuring several dozen and leaving panicked people to flee the blaze of fire or huddle in cafes and shops.

Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. In video posted online, a loud bang could be heard and a flash was seen as pedestrians turned and fled.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. He did not say who was behind the attack but said it “reeks of terror” without giving details and adding that it was not yet certain.

Sunday’s explosion was a shocking reminder of the anxiety and security concerns that plagued the Turkish population during years when such attacks were common. The country was hit by a series of deadly bomb attacks between 2015 and 2017, some by the Islamic State group, others by Kurdish militants seeking autonomy or independence.

In recent years, Erdogan has waged a massive campaign of repression against activists as well as Kurdish lawmakers and activists. Amid soaring inflation and other economic problems, Erdogan’s counter-terrorism campaign is a key rallying point for him ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections next year.

A forensic technician works after the explosion in the busy pedestrian street of Istiklal on Sunday. (Kemal Aslan/Reuters)

Erdogan, who left for the G-20 summit in Indonesia on Sunday, said six people had been killed. Vice President Fuat Oktay said 81 people were injured, two of them in serious condition, and also said it appeared to be a terrorist attack.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told pro-government TV channel A Haber that investigators were focusing on a woman who sat on a bench near the site of the blast for about 40 minutes. The explosion took place a few minutes after he left. He said his identity was not yet clear, or which group might be behind the attack.

The country’s interior minister said a suspect was arrested by police early on Monday, according to the English-language Twitter account of state-run Anadolu agency.

The manager of a restaurant near where the bomb went off said he heard the blast and saw people running. The dozens of customers inside his restaurant, including women and children, panicked and screamed.

People react following the explosion in Istiklal Street. The area had been packed as usual over the weekend with shoppers, tourists and families. (Kemal Aslan/Reuters)

The manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said he closed the shutters of his restaurant, fearing another explosion, and tried to calm customers. After 15-25 minutes inside, he saw police on the avenue and organized customers and his staff to leave in small groups.

Many foreign governments have offered their condolences, including neighboring Greece with which relations are strained. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he was “shocked and saddened by the news of the heinous attack”.

The controversial “disinformation law”

Following attacks between 2015 and 2017 that left more than 500 civilians and security personnel dead, Turkey launched cross-border military operations in Syria and northern Iraq against Kurdish militants, while also cracking down on Kurdish politicians, journalists and activists at home.

While Kurdish militants, known as the PKK, are considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, critics say Erdogan has also used sweeping anti-terrorism laws to stifle freedom of expression.

More recently, Turkey enacted a controversial “disinformation law” that carries a prison term of up to three years for social media users who spread false information about national or international security, public order or health. Critics said the article’s wording was so vague it could be used to stifle dissent.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the media in Ankara on November 8. (Burhan Ozbilici/Associated Press)

Police said on Sunday they had identified 25 social media users who shared “provocative content” that may violate this law.

In another example of the country’s restrictions on the press, Turkey’s media watchdog also imposed temporary restrictions on reporting on Sunday’s explosion, a move that prohibits the use of videos and photos in close-up of the explosion and its aftermath. The Supreme Radio and Television Council has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents.

Access to certain content on Twitter and other social media sites, such as videos, was restricted.

Canada condemns in the strongest terms the brutal attack on Istanbul. There is no place for violence of this kind anywhere. My heart is with the family of the victims, the Turkish people and all those affected by this heinous attack. —@melaniejoly

French President Emmanuel Macron noted on Sunday that the attack in Istanbul came exactly seven years after Islamic State extremists killed 130 people in Paris cafes, the Bataclan theater and France’s national stadium.

“On this day so symbolic for our nation, as we think of the victims who fell on November 13, 2015, the Turkish people were struck by an attack in the heart of Istanbul,” Macron said. “To the Turks: we share your pain. We stand with you in the fight against terrorism.”