Politics
PM Modi leaves for Bali for pivotal G20 summit with India poised to take over chairmanship
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Bali to attend the G-20 summit, an event that will culminate in India assuming the chairmanship of the grouping for the coming year.
In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi said that at an important time for our country and our citizens, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2022. I will also personally invite G20 members and other guests to our G20 Summit next year, he observed.
The Prime Minister stressed that during the Bali summit he would have in-depth discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health and digital transformation. Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said earlier that Prime Minister Modi would attend three crucial working sessions on food and energy security, digital transformation and health during his three-day stay in Indonesia.
Prime Minister Modi added that on the sidelines of the G20 summit, he would meet the leaders of several other participating countries and review the progress of India’s bilateral relations with them.
The Prime Minister is expected to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emanuel Macron, among others on the sidelines of the summit.
During my interactions at the G20 Summit, I will highlight India’s achievements and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges, the statement said.
Referring to India’s G20 Presidency, the Prime Minister said it would be based on the theme Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam or One Earth One Family One Future, which underscores the message of equitable growth and a shared future for all.
The Prime Ministers’ visit to Bali is a pivotal moment, signifying India’s rise on the world stage.
Once she assumes the presidency, the rise of a New India, which is ready to exercise leadership in a multipolar world, will be in evidence. The G-20 Chairmanship will symbolize India’s entry into the golden period of Amritkaala which will last 25 years to yield a fully developed India.
For India, the G20 Presidency also marks the start of Amritkaal, the 25-year period beginning from the 75th anniversary of its independence on August 15, 2022, leading to the centenary of its independence, towards a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive and developed. , which is distinguished by a human-centered approach, according to a government statement.
The one-year Presidency, with its many sectoral meetings to be held across India, has been carefully chosen to highlight India’s importance as a civilizational state. The events will therefore also be linked to the subtext of the Modi administration’s vision of the revival of the ancient Indian civilization, which is ready to lead the way in addressing the great challenges facing humanity, including climate change and military conflicts.
India’s vision in giving a new direction to the G20 is evident in the logo that has been designed for the occasion. The G20 logo is inspired by the bright colors of saffron, white and green of India’s national flag, but also includes blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that reflects growth amidst challenges. Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to living, one that is in perfect harmony with nature. Beneath the G20 logo is Bharat, written in the Devanagari script, which exemplifies India’s unique linguistic tradition rooted in antiquity.
The theme also highlights LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment), with its associated environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles and at the level of national development, leading to transformative actions at the national level. scale leading to a cleaner, greener and bluer future.
The logo and theme together convey a powerful message from India’s G20 Presidency to strive for fair and equitable growth for all around the world as we navigate through these turbulent times in a sustainable, holistic, responsible way. and inclusive. They represent a uniquely Indian approach to our G20 Presidency of living in harmony with the surrounding ecosystem, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had previously said.
Sources
2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/india-news/pm-modi-departs-for-bali-for-pivotal-g20-summit-with-india-poised-to-take-over-presidency-71820.html
