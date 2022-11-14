Republicans after the midterm report with Donald Trump





Savvy sportswriters know that drama is often richer in the locker room of losing teams, but no matter how crushing the loss, the shortstop usually isn’t trying to assault the second baseman. The same cannot be said for the post-midterm mood among Republicans. Hours after the GOP’s dismal failure to produce a red wave, the knives were out for the alleged party leader. Republicans followed Donald Trump from the top of a cliff, David Urban, one of the ex-president’s former advisers, told The Times. On Twitter, Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich quoted a Republican source as saying: If it wasn’t clear before, it should be now. We have a problem with Trump.

The specific gripe these Republicans have with Trump is not moral or legal in nature. The problem, in their view, is that Trump has effectively hand-picked candidates who have underperformed in some of the nation’s most crucial races. Many of these failures had won favor with Trump for one reason only: loyalty to a lie. As Chris Christie said, the only animation factor [for Trump] to determine an endorsement is Do you believe the 2020 election was stolen or not? This test of loyalty led Trump to support a hawker doctor (Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania); a foggy former football star who backed a national abortion ban but allegedly pushed former lovers to have the procedure (Herschel Walker, Georgia); and a young venture capitalist who proved susceptible to dormitory musings on the wisdom of the Unabomber (Blake Masters, Arizona). The morning after the election, Trump reportedly lambasted people around him who he said advised him to support Oz, including his wife, Melania. Which guy.

Democrats have been through enough of these cycles to be a little jaded. Republicans are still treading water, insisting they’ve had enough of Trump’s excesses, to get over it and get behind him again. Why should this time be any different? The best reason to think it really will be, the only reason is that now there is an alternative. DeFuture was the Rupert Murdochs New York Post’s huge front page headline on Wednesday. He ran, of course, with a photo of a smiling Ron DeSantis, Florida’s resounding governor. If that headline was too subtle, the Post followed it up the next day with a front-page cartoon of Trump staggering atop a wall: Trumpty Dumpty. From Fox News to Trumpworld itself, loyalists were on the run. As the results rolled in on CBS, Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former chief of staff, said: DeSantis wins tonight and Trump isn’t doing too well.

The postmortems are still piling up, but they already suggest a pattern. The Republicans had no trouble transforming their base. Their struggle was to win over independent voters who usually reject the ruling party. And this time around, the GOP had huge advantages, from the high inflation rate to the incumbent president’s low approval rating. According to the Times’ Nate Cohn, Republican candidates fared poorly in places where abortion rights were on the ballot and in places where party candidates had backed Trump’s election challenges. (Democrats also made a big deal of Republican plans to weaken Medicare and Social Security.) The election problem was simple: Republicans were too extreme, and not just on one issue.

DeSantiss’s rise to the national stage mirrors his political success in Florida: After winning the 2018 gubernatorial race by some thirty-three thousand votes, he was re-elected on Tuesday by a margin of more than a million , turning a state nearly as populous as Australia from purple to compelling red. He made significant gains among Hispanic voters and, perhaps most alarmingly for Democrats, won Miami-Dade County, traditionally a Democratic stronghold. But it is difficult to see what solution he would propose to the problem of extremism. DeSantis, like the ex-president, is a steadfast culture warrior and he shares Trump’s willingness to use cruelty as a political weapon. It was DeSantis, after all, who tricked migrants in Texas into boarding a plane and being sent to Marthas Vineyard. The former president’s apparent shift in enthusiasm towards DeSantis suggests that many Republicans are intent on replacing one personality cult with another, moving away from Trump and his particular fixations, without altering the nature of the trumpism.

It’s a cynical choice. But importantly, it could also signal some small progress. The silver lining in this election lies in the scattered indications that the era of Stop the Steal and the Republican parties’ overt challenges to democracy may be receding. Quietly, even the most ostentatious Holocaust deniers who lost on Tuesday were quick to concede defeat. DeSantis doesn’t differ much from Trump politically, but he declined to say the 2020 election was stolen.

You can trace the effects of the midterm elections on presidential politics by observing who acts relaxed and who is anxious. At a press conference on Wednesday, Joe Biden, who turns eighty this month, was positively exuberant. DeSantis simply enjoyed what he called a win for the ages. Trump, on the other hand, displayed frantic urgency. Republican officials, including Kevin McCarthy, who appears likely to become the next Speaker of the House, reportedly dissuaded Trump from declaring a 2024 presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms. Instead, Trump announced an announcement: a major speech he says he will make at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15. Later that week, as Hurricane Nicole threatened Palm Beach County, Trump penned a post on Truth Social, the platform he founded after he was banned from Twitter, shooting outlets belonging to Murdoch that seemed to be everything to Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations.

That DeSantis has become a Trump fixation makes sense. A political truism holds that at any given time, only two people in politics really matter: the president and the person the president is arguing with. For more than half a decade, Trump has been one of those two people. Now he has a challenger.

