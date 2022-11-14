Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will meet as leaders for the first time ahead of the G20 summit





The meeting ahead of the G20 summit in Bali comes as relations between the two countries are at their lowest in decades. Mr Biden is expected to raise US concerns about Taiwan, Russia’s war in Ukraine and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions at the meeting. He will attend the meeting after a major national political victory, as Democrats managed to retain control of the Senate in midterm elections. I know I’m coming stronger but I don’t need this. I know Xi Jinping, I’ve spent more time with him than any other world leader,” Biden told reporters in Cambodia on Sunday after the Senate results. Read more There’s never a miscalculation about… where each of us is.” Mr Biden said he hoped to build a floor for relations “with China and ensure there are rules to bind competition between the two nations. He recently said he was unwilling to make fundamental concessions when meeting with Xi and wanted the two leaders to define their “red lines” and resolve areas of conflict. While no joint statement is expected after the meeting, Biden will deliver remarks and take questions from reporters following his meetings, the White House said. The two leaders, who have held five phone or video calls since Biden took office in January 2021, last met in person during the Obama administration. Tensions erupted particularly after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis August traveled to Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island that Beijing claims as its territory. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the meeting could last two hours or more, and that Biden would be “totally simple and straightforward” in conversation. The president sees the United States and China as engaged in fierce competition, but that competition should not boil over into conflict or confrontation,” Sullivan told reporters. He said Biden would also seek areas where the United States and China could work together, including climate change or public health. The two leaders know each other well, having traveled more than 17,000 miles together and spent 78 hours in meetings, according to Bidens’ calculations. They spent time together in the United States and China in 2011 and 2012, when they were both vice presidents of their respective countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/joe-biden-g20-xi-jinping-china-meeting-b1039589.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos