The G20 in Bali is a big moment for middle powers like Indonesia, and a chance for Joko Widodo to shine





They may be particularly important after a two-year drought of face-to-face meetings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For some leaders, this is where legacies are built. And for none other than Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who is preparing to welcome at least 17 world leaders to the calming tropical setting of Bali for the G20 summit. Representing 60% of the world’s population, 80% of the world’s gross domestic product and 75% of trade, few summits can have more influence. 02:23 How to fix it: Bidens’ agenda for talks with Xi Jinping at G20 summit in Bali It will include US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who meet for the first time in far too long. It will also include Guterres, who will hopefully provide the right speech. The Bali summit offers the culmination of Indonesia’s year of the G20 presidency an unusually high role for a middle power that normally prioritizes its domestic challenges over lobbying in global power circles. It is at this time of particularly acute global stress after the pandemic, amid growing concerns about the great power standoff between the United States and China, and the pressure of Russia’s reckless invasion in Ukraine and Indonesia, as an emblematic middle power, can play a valuable role. Small powers trust it because it has no claim to hegemonic power, but big enough to exert pressure where needed. The moment also particularly suits Widodo, as the Indonesian leader is nicknamed: a down-to-earth man former cabinetmaker who built a reputation at home for his pragmatic policies that effectively managed the inevitable tensions within a huge and diverse democracy. Indonesia’s positioning as a determined non-aligned nation will exert valuable pressure, especially on the increasingly belligerent relationship between China and the United States. If Biden comes to Bali hoping for support against China, he risks being turned away. Indonesia agrees with most other Asian economies that it does not want global decoupling and does not want to be forced to choose sides between China and the United States. Clearly preferring to focus on economic and development issues rather than politics, Widodo expressed concern that Challenge from Russia does not overwhelm the G20 agenda. His priorities are very practical to get offers on building infrastructure, phasing out the use of coal, setting up a regional digital payment system and a roadmap for a carbon trading regime. 02:45 The bamboo two-wheelers behind the Indonesian president’s bicycle diplomacy As Indonesia worries about China’s growing economic and military presence in the region, it sees China as a critically important market and hosts many infrastructure projects as part of the Belt and Road Initiative. Widodo has very successfully tackled challenges as delicate as Mohammad Hatta, one of the founding fathers of Indonesia, once described as rowing between the reefs. A recent Lowy survey of Indonesia is revealing: 84% of respondents say they want to remain neutral in any US-China conflict. And, while 49% see China as a threat in the next decade, it should be noted that 43% also see the United States as a threat. Despite Indonesia’s traditionally low profile in global diplomacy, Widodo appears to have gained support for its careful preparation for the G20 after an unusually high-profile event Visiting Europe in Junewhen he joined the G7 summit in Germany, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, then traveled to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Zelensky’s participation in the G20 and Putin Decision to send his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, will probably appeal to most attendees. It is also hoped that the long-awaited meeting between Biden and Xi will defuse US-China tensions that seem dangerously out of control. And if a successful G20 summit isn’t enough to cement Widodos’ legacy before he steps down in 2024, he’s no doubt confident that Indonesia’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2023 will bring him everything he needs. Pragmatism, poise and non-alignment have served him and Indonesia though middle powers can play a small but valuable role when world powers try to get too muscular. David Dodwell is CEO of trade policy and international relations consultancy Strategic Access, which focuses on the developments and challenges facing Asia-Pacific over the past four decades.

