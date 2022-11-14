Republicans need a growth strategy, not Donald Trump





Such a program should be a means of communicating the traditional commitments of economic conservatives to the system of free enterprise, individual liberty, personal responsibility, and economic opportunity, as well as offering concrete solutions to real economic challenges.

This does not mean reversing the focus of Trump-era parties on the working class. But that means attaching some real politics to pro-worker rhetoric.

Movements for a pro-worker party

These policies should include an expansion of federal income subsidies such as the working income tax credit, which reduces poverty and increases employment by increasing the financial returns to work. By introducing supply-side reforms in the commercial childcare sector, the Conservatives could lower prices and expand access to services, making parents’ jobs easier.

Well-designed worker training programs that combine specific job training, soft skills development, and complementary services such as life skills training and job placement and retention services have been found to generate substantial and sustainable increases in income. Determining how to expand these programs should be a top priority for a pro-worker party.

Longer school days and a longer school year would help counter the devastating effects of pandemic learning loss from closed classrooms and online teaching. It would also make the work of parents easier. And that would be good for workers: by increasing the skills of today’s students, tomorrow’s workers will be more productive and enjoy higher wages.

There is room in this program to scratch the populist and anti-elite itch. The power of employers in the labor market, non-competition clauses in employment contracts and restrictions on professional licenses favor all incumbents and large companies over workers. These barriers to opportunity should be reduced.

To sustain economic growth, the United States needs more workers, including foreign-born workers. Reasonable people may disagree about the exact number of green cards and work visas the United States should issue each year, but Trumpian nationalism demonizes immigrants, effectively hanging a sign stating that none immigrant does need to apply on the Statue of Liberty. This diminishes the status of the Americas as the preferred destination for many of the world’s most ambitious, risk-tolerant and hard-working people.

Conservatives should be optimistic about the future, not afraid of it.

Beyond worker-specific policies, Conservatives should support an agenda that will fuel long-term prosperity. This should not focus on deficit-funded personal income tax cuts, but rather on revenue-neutral tax reform that would increase economic efficiency and reduce parallel spending like the interest deduction. that happens through the tax code and disproportionately benefits high-income households. .

The expiring provisions of Trump’s 2017 tax bill that encourage business investment should be expanded to boost productivity, wages and economic growth. To help foster innovation and new inventions that fuel lasting prosperity, Conservatives should support additional incentives for business research and development and federal support for basic research.

Industrial policy, protectionism and a continued fixation on manufacturing jobs will not create the results needed for lasting political victories. More importantly, they will not lead to long-term prosperity or solve the immediate problems facing workers and households.

Enough with building walls. Enough rhetoric and symbolism without substance. Enough with the nostalgia of an imaginary past. Conservatives should embrace economic growth, not downplay its importance. They should encourage participation in economic life, rather than indulging in a narrative of victimization. Conservatives should be optimistic about the future, not afraid of it.

PROJECT SYNDICATE

Michael R. Strain is director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

