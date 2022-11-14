



Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108-foot-tall bronze statue Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru. The "Statue of Prosperity" is made to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda who is the founder of Bengaluru. The statue was conceptualized and sculpted by Ram V Sutar, who also organized the Statue of Unity. The 'Statue of Prosperity' is made with 98 tons of bronze and 120 tons of steel. PM Modi unveiled a 108ft tall 'prosperity statue' – Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the "Statue of Prosperity" and paid a floral tribute to the statue.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

PM Modi also flagged the Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station.

He also reported Train Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan at Bangalore KSR Railway Station. About Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Nadaprabhu Hiriye Kempe Gowda is also known as Kempe Gowda. He was a chief under the Vijayanagara Empire. The capital of Karnataka, Bengaluruwas fortified by Kempe Gowda in 1537. He erected many Kannada inscriptions in the region. Kempe Gowda was one of most educated leaders all time.

