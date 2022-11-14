Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric Trump post photos from Tiffany’s wedding





Tiffany Trump’s older siblings Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump share snaps from their little sisters Mar-a-Lago’s nuptials.

The eldest children of the 45th US President Donald Trump posted photos on social media over the weekend after seeing Tiffany Say I Do Michael Boulos in Florida on Saturday night.

Bridesmaid Ivanka, 41, stunned in a baby blue dress, with her children Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, all sporting matching ensembles.

His mini-me daughter looked adorable in a blue dress while his sons matched their dad, Jared Kushner, in sleek black tuxedos paired with blue bow ties.

Meanwhile, Donald Jr., 44, also took to social media to share a photo of himself with his offspring of children Kai, 15, Donald Trump III, 13, Spencer, 10, Tristan , 11 years old and Chloe, 8 years old.

Tiffany Trump’s older siblings, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have shared a series of happy snaps from their wedding. Twitter/IvankaTrump

The former Republican Party leader’s eldest son joked that his kids looked like Smurfs in their blue outfits.

Great time with the Smurfs at Tiffany’s wedding yesterday, he wrote. The little[s] were all in it and were perfect without there ever being a doubt.

The post also included a photo of Donald Jr. with his longtime girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who looked stunning in a black cocktail dress.

Eric, 38, also posed for a series of photos with his children, Eric L. Trump, 5, and Carolina, 3, with their mother, Lara Trump.

The father-of-two planted a kiss on his young son’s cheek in one photo, before standing next to his daughter in another photo, who was themed in a blue tulle dress.

Her dress featured a gold bodice, which matched her mother’s sparkly gown designed by Oscar Lopez.

As for Tiffany, the blushing bride wore a glittering Elie Saab wedding dress while saying “I do”, before changing into an off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit for the reception.

Other guests included Donald’s wife, Melania Trump, as well as Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, who split from her ex in 1999.

The nuptials took place days after Page Six reported that the bride-to-be turned away after her welcome dinner was compromised due to Hurricane Nicole.

They sent the staff home. Tiffany is still there, a source told us on Thursday, fearing bad weather could jeopardize the entire weekend of the wedding.

Tiffany took a few selfies with wedding guests, including Lara.Instagram/laraleatrump

Tiffany and Boulos met in 2018 while she was on vacation in Europe and he was studying at City University in London.

He finally got on his knees with a $1.2 million diamond in the White House Rose Garden in January 2021.

