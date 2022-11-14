Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany marries handsome Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago | world news





Tiffany Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, married handsome Michael Boulos on Sunday.

According to Page Six, Donald Trump escorted Tiffany down the aisle and kissed her cheek before she exchanged vows with Michael at Mar-a-Lago.

The bride exchanged her vows with Michael in front of an altar covered in a halo of blue, pink and white flowers. She looked stunning in a long-sleeved, beaded wedding dress by Elie Saab.

Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner and children, Melania Trump, Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, and her half-brother Eric Trump were among many guests who enjoyed the lavish wedding festivities, according to Page Six.

Although the wedding festivities went well, the planning process was a bit worrying for Tiffany.

According to Page Six, just a few days ago, Tiffany reportedly “freaked out” and worried that Hurricane Nicole could ruin her big day, which is due to take place at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

“Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they’re not sure if that will happen…Tiffany is freaking out,” a source told Page Six on Wednesday.

Page Six reports that others had to change their RSVPs after all flights from Palm Beach International Airport were closed and canceled, despite the fact that some guests were already in town when the hurricane made landfall.

“Tiffany is still here. Some guests came over for the week, and they had it all planned out. It was going to be overkill,” the source continued.

“They had to cancel events today and canceled a golf outing for tomorrow. Everyone is stuck inside.”

Fortunately, Tiffany and her fiancé were able to obtain a marriage license on Tuesday, just before the Palm Beach County courthouse was forced to close.

The happy couple were planning a “lavish” wedding with up to 500 guests, a source previously told Page Six.

“Tiffany was waiting to plan a really big wedding,” the insider shared. “Her fiancé is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from all over the world to be there.”

“This is Tiffany’s big moment, and it’s going to be lavish. It’s going to be a big, big deal,” they added.

