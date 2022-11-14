Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirms meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 summit





After stepping off a plane in Bali ahead of the G20 summit which begins tomorrow, Albanese confirmed to reporters that formal talks had been locked between the two leaders. “Tomorrow I will have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi. It will be tomorrow afternoon and I look forward to this constructive meeting,” he said. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Provided) It will be the first official bilateral meeting between an Australian prime minister and the Chinese president in six years and comes at a time when relations between the two countries are in tatters. Albanese said he would enter the conversation with Xi with “good will” and expected to push China to lift trade sanctions on Australian products. “There are no preconditions for this discussion,” he said. “I’ve been saying it since I became Prime Minister, but before that too, this dialogue is always a good thing. “We need to talk in order to develop mutual understanding.” Anthony Albanese speaks to reporters after getting off the plane in Bali. (9News) Albanese was also asked if he would pressure Xi to do more against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We have a very clear and consistent position that it is necessary for Russia to withdraw from this aggressive action which is contrary to international law and which creates difficulties, in particular of course in Ukraine, but which also harms the international economy and harm international food security,” Albanese said. The last official bilateral meeting between an Australian prime minister and the Chinese president was with Malcolm Turnbull in 2016, although former prime minister Scott Morrison had a brief informal chat with Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in 2019. US President Joe Biden and Xi have also agreed to hold formal bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 following a dramatic decline in US-China relations. Biden is expected to raise concerns about China’s aggression against Taiwan and its ties to Russia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets Prime Minister Li Keqiang at the ASEAN Summit. (Provided) Albanese said he had a “very positive” conversation with Li, China’s second most powerful man. “I think it’s a good thing that happened,” Albanese said yesterday. “I have said many times about the relationship with China, that we should cooperate where we can, and that dialogue is always a good thing. And the dialogue last night was very positive.” The true story of a wealthy art collector on display at auction

