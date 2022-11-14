How a 2024 announcement would immediately impact Trump and whether it would clear the GOP field





He appears to be full steam ahead for former President Donald Trump as he heads into a likely 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Despite a chorus of public and private pleas in recent days by several Trump allies urging the former president to delay his announcement until after Georgia’s Dec. 6 Senate runoff election, which could potentially determine the Senate majority , Trump appears to be moving forward with what he’s touting as his “special announcement.”

Two sources close to the former president told Fox News that Trump will announce on Tuesday whatever advice some people in the orbit of former presidents have, with one stressing “I’m very certain it’s is he going to do”.

Jason Miller, a senior campaign official for the 2016 and 2020 former presidents, said on former senior Trump adviser Stephen Bannons’ radio show on Friday that “President Trump will announce on Tuesday that he is running for the presidency. And it will be a very professional, very buttoned-up ad.”

CALLS GROW FOR TRUMP TO DELAY 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT UNTIL AFTER GEORGIA RUNOFF

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during election night at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump addressed his supporters as the nation awaits the results of the midterm elections. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

And Trump pushed back on criticism from many Republicans who argue that former presidents backing far-right MAGA loyalists in the GOP primaries hurt the party in Tuesday’s general election, reducing a potential red wave to a trickle. Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview on Wednesday that his plans to make a “major” announcement on Tuesday had not changed.

WHAT TRUMP TOLD FOX NEWS ABOUT HIS POTENTIAL 2024 ANNOUNCEMENT

“We’ve had tremendous success,” Trump told Fox News Digital Brooke Singman, adding, “Why would anything change? in reference to his next announcement.

But if the former president officially announces a 2024 campaign, it will have instant implications for what Trump could and could not do moving forward.

Campaign finance laws would go into effect immediately, limiting the donations he could accept from individual donors and restricting how he could use the massive war chest his Save America political action committee built over the of the last two years.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media during election night at Mar-a-Lago on November 08, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke as the nation awaits the results of the vote in the midterm elections. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Highlighting Trump’s status as the most popular and influential politician in the GOP, the fiercest fundraiser among the base and the overwhelming current leader in the GOP nomination poll in early 2024, the long-time adviser Trump date Corey Lewandowski urged Trump to wait for any 2024 statement.

“Once you become an official candidate, there are limits to what you can and cannot do. Being a non-candidate actually benefits a guy with a 100% identity and $100 million. in the bank,” said Lewandowski, who handled the Trumps history. 2016 presidential primary campaign and remained close to the former president.

ELECTION DAY 2022 IS OVER, HERE IS THE 2024 WHITE HOUSE RACE

A Trump announcement would also cut support from the Republican National Committee (RNC), which must remain neutral in the GOP’s burgeoning presidential nomination race. The RNC has spent millions to pay some of Trump’s massive legal bills.

Sources in Trump’s political orbit tell Fox News that top Mar-a-Lago aides are urging Trump to move forward with the announcement. Among the benefits they see in an announcement in early 2024 would be the potential to clear the ground from some likely rivals for the nomination.

But some prominent Republicans scoff at the idea that a Trump announcement would drive other potential candidates out of the race.

GOP Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that a Trump announcement “doesn’t clear the field of anyone who wants to run is always going to show up.”

Sununu, who did not rule out a White House bid entirely, said “anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to announce a possible presidential bid after the election but before Christmas, it’s just the worst time to do it”.

New Hampshire State Governor Chris Sununu speaks onstage during the 2022 Concordia Lexington Summit – Day 1 at the Lexington Marriott City Center on April 07, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images for Concordia)

It’s not just Sununu.

Several Republican strategists who spoke to Fox News dismissed the idea that a Trump announcement would deter potential candidates such as former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or governors. Ron DeSantis from Florida, Glenn Youngkin from Virginia or Larry Hogan from Maryland.

While acknowledging that Trump is “clearly the heavyweight. He’s Bigfoot in the field,” longtime GOP consultant David Kochel said the former president “isn’t going to clear the field.”

But Kochel, a veteran of many GOP presidential campaigns, predicted that a Trump announcement would “speed up people’s timelines to decide whether or not they’re leaving. I think some people will say they’re not running because Trump is there one or more serious challengers who are going to chase after him.”

TRUMP MOCKS ANOTHER POTENTIAL 2024 GOP OPPONENT, SAYS VIRGINIA GOV. YOUNGKIN’S NAME “SOUNDS CHINESE”

“I imagine by the end of the first quarter of 2023, I’ll probably know who’s really going to come in,” Kochel said.

A Trump announcement could also trigger a new wave of attacks from the former president against potential nomination rivals, who was a staple of Trump in the explosive battle for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been tipped as a potential 2024 presidential nominee, was slated as an early winner overnight in Tuesday’s midterm elections. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump took aim several times last week against DeSantis, who won a landslide re-election victory in Florida on Tuesday, and at the end of the week also broke Youngkin. But verbal attacks from former presidents appear to have fallen flat and have drawn conservative criticism.

FIRST ON FOX: GET READY FOR FIRST MAJOR 204 GOP PRESIDENTIAL CALL FOR LIVESTOCK

Besides Trump’s announcement, the week after the midterms will also see the first real Republican cattle calls of 2024.

The first is the annual winter meeting of the Republican Governors Associations, held this year near Orlando, Florida. Among the attendees who said they were considering a run for the White House or who are seen by political prognosticators as potential candidates include DeSantis, Youngkin, South Dakota’s Kristi Noem and Hogan, as well as Sununu.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the end of the week, as Fox News first reported late last month, 11 GOP politicians who experts consider to be potential or likely candidates for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024 will attend the annual meeting of leaders of the Republican Jewish Coalitions (RJC) in Las Vegas.

They are Pence, Pompeo, Haley, Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Rick Scott of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, DeSantis, Hogan, Sununu and former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey.

Fox News’ Mark Meredith contributed to this report

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/2024-announcement-immediately-impact-trump-whether-would-clear-gop-field The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos