Politics
President Erdoan meets Widodo ahead of G-20 summit in Indonesia
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo met on Monday to discuss bilateral relations on the Indonesian island of Bali.
Erdoan and Widodo discussed all aspects of bilateral relations between Trkiye and Indonesia, and measures to strengthen cooperation.
Erdoan thanked Widodo for the “successful” G20 presidency and said he was delighted that Indonesia would assume the MIKTA chairmanship from Trkiye next April.
Created in 2013, MIKTA is a partnership made up of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Trikiye and Australia. All five countries in the group are members of the G-20.
“The high-level strategic cooperation council mechanism that we established together today is of historic importance to our bilateral relations,” he added.
Trkiye and Indonesia also signed five agreements in various fields including defense industry, technology, forestry, environment and development to further develop bilateral relations.
The meeting preceded the G20 summit to be held on November 15-16 under the theme “Recover Together-Recover Stronger”.
Erdoan arrived on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday to attend the G20 summit.
Erdoan was greeted at Ngurah Rai International Airport by Indonesian Secretary of State Pratikno, Health Minister Budi Gunadi and Bali Governor Wayan Koster as well as Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Mirolu.
The President is accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdoan, Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirici, Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesperson Brahim Kaln, Head of Defense Industries ‘ Presidency Smail Demir and Spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Mer Elik.
Erdogan will hold a bilateral meeting with the host and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday ahead of the summit.
During the meeting, bilateral relations will be reviewed and measures to further develop cooperation will be discussed.
On November 15, Erdoan will attend the first session on food and energy security and address all leaders and heads of delegations.
After lunch with the G20 leaders, Erdoan will take part in the second session on health and address the participants.
On the last day of the summit, the Turkish President will hold bilateral meetings and hold a press conference.
Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Trkiye, United Kingdom, United States and Europe Union are G20 member states. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Bali to attend the summit on behalf of President Vladimir Putin.
Trkiye and Indonesia have a close and multifaceted relationship, with a wide range of opportunities for further cooperation. Indonesia, which is the third largest democracy in the world, is also the most populous Muslim-majority country and occupies a strategic location between the Indian and Pacific oceans.
Trkiye was one of the first nations that recognized Indonesia’s independence. Diplomatic relations were established in 1950 and the Turkish Embassy in Jakarta opened on April 10, 1957.
With the increase in high-level mutual visits since 2004, bilateral relations have gained new momentum and the two countries have decided to strengthen their ties towards a strategic partnership. The two countries signed the Joint Declaration Trikiye and Indonesia: Towards a Stronger Partnership in a New World in Jakarta in April 2011.
President Widodo’s official visit to Trkiye in July 2017 brought new perspectives to bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of trade, health, energy and defense industry.
Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu paid an official visit to Jakarta from December 20 to 22, 2020. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visited Trkiye from October 11 to 14, 2021, which was the first bilateral visit at the level of an Indonesian foreign minister.
Trikiye and Indonesia cooperate closely with a number of international organizations. Indonesia is one of the founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Since July 2017, Trkiye has been an ASEAN Sector Dialogue Partner, and since 2010, the Turkish Embassy in Jakarta has been accredited to ASEAN.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/politics/diplomacy/president-erdogan-meets-widodo-ahead-of-g-20-summit-in-indonesia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Erdoan meets Widodo ahead of G-20 summit in Indonesia
- OODA Loop – DARPA In-Person and Virtual Events: DARPA Forward
- Imran Khan will have to answer for his lies, false narrative: Marriyum – Pakistan
- Every Batman Actor Reimagined As The Riddler In Unique DC Fan Art
- White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza just wore the most daring high slit dress with a sexy cutout
- USA TODAY Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Week 11
- How a 2024 announcement would immediately impact Trump and whether it would clear the GOP field
- Akshay Kumar shares a solution for Bollywood movies to succeed; suggests brotherhood to cut prices: Bollywood News
- Key Staff Who Powered Apple’s Search Engine Leave, Return to Google: Report
- Erdogan calls deadly blast an attackExBulletin
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirms meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 summit
- Prime Minister Modi to highlight India’s achievements at G20 leaders’ summit in Indonesia