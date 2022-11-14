President Erdoan meets Widodo ahead of G-20 summit in Indonesia

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo met on Monday to discuss bilateral relations on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Erdoan and Widodo discussed all aspects of bilateral relations between Trkiye and Indonesia, and measures to strengthen cooperation.

Erdoan thanked Widodo for the “successful” G20 presidency and said he was delighted that Indonesia would assume the MIKTA chairmanship from Trkiye next April.

Created in 2013, MIKTA is a partnership made up of Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Trikiye and Australia. All five countries in the group are members of the G-20.

“The high-level strategic cooperation council mechanism that we established together today is of historic importance to our bilateral relations,” he added.

Trkiye and Indonesia also signed five agreements in various fields including defense industry, technology, forestry, environment and development to further develop bilateral relations.

The meeting preceded the G20 summit to be held on November 15-16 under the theme “Recover Together-Recover Stronger”.

Erdoan arrived on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday to attend the G20 summit.

Erdoan was greeted at Ngurah Rai International Airport by Indonesian Secretary of State Pratikno, Health Minister Budi Gunadi and Bali Governor Wayan Koster as well as Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Cemil Mirolu.

The President is accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdoan, Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirici, Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesperson Brahim Kaln, Head of Defense Industries ‘ Presidency Smail Demir and Spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Mer Elik.

Erdogan will hold a bilateral meeting with the host and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday ahead of the summit.

During the meeting, bilateral relations will be reviewed and measures to further develop cooperation will be discussed.

On November 15, Erdoan will attend the first session on food and energy security and address all leaders and heads of delegations.

After lunch with the G20 leaders, Erdoan will take part in the second session on health and address the participants.

On the last day of the summit, the Turkish President will hold bilateral meetings and hold a press conference.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Trkiye, United Kingdom, United States and Europe Union are G20 member states. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Bali to attend the summit on behalf of President Vladimir Putin.

Trkiye and Indonesia have a close and multifaceted relationship, with a wide range of opportunities for further cooperation. Indonesia, which is the third largest democracy in the world, is also the most populous Muslim-majority country and occupies a strategic location between the Indian and Pacific oceans.

Trkiye was one of the first nations that recognized Indonesia’s independence. Diplomatic relations were established in 1950 and the Turkish Embassy in Jakarta opened on April 10, 1957.

With the increase in high-level mutual visits since 2004, bilateral relations have gained new momentum and the two countries have decided to strengthen their ties towards a strategic partnership. The two countries signed the Joint Declaration Trikiye and Indonesia: Towards a Stronger Partnership in a New World in Jakarta in April 2011.

President Widodo’s official visit to Trkiye in July 2017 brought new perspectives to bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of trade, health, energy and defense industry.

Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu paid an official visit to Jakarta from December 20 to 22, 2020. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visited Trkiye from October 11 to 14, 2021, which was the first bilateral visit at the level of an Indonesian foreign minister.

Trikiye and Indonesia cooperate closely with a number of international organizations. Indonesia is one of the founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Since July 2017, Trkiye has been an ASEAN Sector Dialogue Partner, and since 2010, the Turkish Embassy in Jakarta has been accredited to ASEAN.