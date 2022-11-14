At least 6 dead and 81 injured in Istanbul explosion





Comment this story Comment ISTANBUL An afternoon blast on one of Turkey’s busiest shopping streets has killed at least six people and injured dozens more, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, calling the blast a treacherous attack. In footage shared on social media that appeared to show the explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a wide, storied pedestrian thoroughfare in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district, a small ball of fire can be seen, along with tourists and shoppers shouting and fleeing in panic. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday that the person who left the bomb that caused the explosion had been arrested, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency. An explosion on November 13 rocked a popular pedestrian area in Istanbul. At least six people were killed and dozens were injured. (Video: The Washington Post) At least 81 people were injured in the attack. Erdogan, in remarks to reporters on Sunday shortly before leaving Turkey for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, said: If we say it’s terror, it may be wrong, but with the first developments and with the information that my governor has given us, there is a smell of terror. He added that there were initial reports that a woman fleeing the scene played a role. Over the past decade, Turkey has been the frequent target of attacks by militants from the extremist group Islamic State or Kurdish groups, among others. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, but Soylu, in his comments on Monday, appeared to blame the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged a long insurgency against the Turkish government. . The order for the attack came from a town in northern Syria controlled by a PKK affiliate, he said, without providing further details, according to Anadolu. We’ll show them an answer, he said. Ali Yerlikaya, the regional governor of Istanbul, said in a post on Twitter that the blast happened shortly after 4 p.m. local time. It was audible for miles around, in an area known for its tourist attractions and shops that attract locals as well as the millions of visitors who ventured to Istanbul as pandemic travel fears began to s fade. Unverified videos shared on social media showed what appeared to be several bodies lying on the ground on a stretch of Istiklal near Istanbul’s Taksim Square. Ambulances could be seen running from the scene through crowds of people shortly after the explosion. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu called for calm on social media and called on people to help authorities at the site. Later on Sunday, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told local TV channel A News that before the blast a woman sat on a bench for 40 to 45 minutes on Istiklal. After she got up, the explosion took place. At the moment, all data about this woman is under investigation. His name is still unclear, the network quoted him as saying. Istiklal Avenue, sometimes referred to as Istanbul’s Champs-lyses, was the scene of a suicide bombing in March 2016 that killed five people, including two US nationals, and injured dozens more. Every day of the week, the street is filled with Turkish citizens, as well as tourists from a host of countries strolling or visiting large chain stores that have outlets on Istiklal, as well as a handful of malls commercial. The street is populated with vendors selling chestnuts, mussels and simit, a type of bread coated in sesame seeds. Musicians perform along the boulevard, attracting listeners. On evenings and weekend days, the crowds are dense. Soylu said the dead, all born in Turkey, came from three families. He named them Arzu Ozsoy and his daughter Yagmur Ucar; Ecrin Meydan and her father Yusuf Meydan; and Adem Topkara and Mukaddes Elif Topkara, a married couple. The Turkish government announced an investigation into the attack, saying eight prosecutors were assigned to the case. He also responded by banning the sharing of information about the explosion, apart from statements by officials. The country’s radio and television authority announced a broadcast ban on coverage of the explosion, according to a message posted on his Twitter account. Another agency, which regulates internet communications, said it was implementing band reduction on social media platforms, in a bid to block unethical press posts and terrorist content, have local media reported. Timsit reported from London.

